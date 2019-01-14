Edition:
Mon Jan 14, 2019

No Pants Subway Ride

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Women participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride remove their jeans in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Women participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride remove their jeans in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Women participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride remove their jeans in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride stands for a portrait in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A woman participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride stands for a portrait in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
A woman participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride stands for a portrait in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride stands next to a law enforcement officer at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A man participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride stands next to a law enforcement officer at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
A man participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride stands next to a law enforcement officer at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman waits for a train while participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A woman waits for a train while participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
A woman waits for a train while participating in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
