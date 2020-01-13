Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 13, 2020 | 7:45am EST

No Pants Subway Ride

People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People participate in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
People take part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' event in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
