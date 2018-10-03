Nobel Prize winners

Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. A trio of American, French and Canadian scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in laser technology that have turned light beams into precision tools for everything from eye surgery to micro-machining. Strickland becomes only the third woman to win a Nobel for physics, after Marie Curie in 1903 and Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963. "Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists," Strickland said shortly after learning of the prize. The Nobel prizes have long been dominated by male scientists, and none more so than physics. Strickland is the first female Nobel laureate in any field in three years. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said last year it would seek to more actively encourage nominations of women researchers to begin addressing the imbalance. She shares half of the prize with Gerard Mourou for research centered on developing the most intense laser pulses ever created by humans, paving the way for the precision instruments used today in corrective eye surgery and industrial applications. REUTERS/Peter Power

