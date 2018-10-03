Nobel Prize winners
Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. A trio of American, French and...more
Arthur Ashkin of Bell Laboratories in the United States won the other half of the 2018 physics prize for inventing "optical tweezers". The inventions by the three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics date back to the mid-1980s and over the...more
Frenchman Gerard Mourou, who also has U.S. citizenship, shared half of the physics prize with Strickland, for work on high-intensity lasers. The inventions by Mourou, Strickland and Ashkin date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have...more
American James Allison (L) and Japanese Tasuku Honjo (R) won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for game-changing discoveries about how to harness and manipulate the immune system to fight cancer. The scientists' work in the 1990s has since...more
James Allison speaks during a news conference in New York. Allison's and Honjo's work focused on proteins that act as brakes on the immune system - preventing the body's main immune cells, known as T-cells, from attacking tumors effectively. Allison,...more
Next Slideshows
Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary
Loved ones gather in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern...
Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island
The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 1200 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to...
MORE IN PICTURES
North Carolina town hit by double whammy of storms
Residents of Fair Bluff, North Carolina, hit by the double whammy of Matthew and Florence, are sorting through the latest wreckage and wondering if it is worth remaining.
Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary
Loved ones gather in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern American history.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island
The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 1200 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to get aid to outlying communities cut off from communications and help.
Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above
Aerial images of the devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
Chanel by the ocean
Chanel transforms the Grand Palais into a beach for their Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week.
Melania in Africa
Melania Trump arrives in Ghana, choosing for her first extended international trip alone to visit Africa, a continent her husband has referred to derisively.