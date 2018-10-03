Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 2, 2018 | 9:35pm EDT

Nobel Prize winners

Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. A trio of American, French and Canadian scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in laser technology that have turned light beams into precision tools for everything from eye surgery to micro-machining. Strickland becomes only the third woman to win a Nobel for physics, after Marie Curie in 1903 and Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963. "Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists," Strickland said shortly after learning of the prize. The Nobel prizes have long been dominated by male scientists, and none more so than physics. Strickland is the first female Nobel laureate in any field in three years. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said last year it would seek to more actively encourage nominations of women researchers to begin addressing the imbalance. She shares half of the prize with Gerard Mourou for research centered on developing the most intense laser pulses ever created by humans, paving the way for the precision instruments used today in corrective eye surgery and industrial applications. REUTERS/Peter Power

Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. A trio of American, French and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Donna Strickland, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo, poses with her paper that started her career 30 years ago, after winning the Nobel Prize for Physics at her home in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. A trio of American, French and Canadian scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in laser technology that have turned light beams into precision tools for everything from eye surgery to micro-machining. Strickland becomes only the third woman to win a Nobel for physics, after Marie Curie in 1903 and Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963. "Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists," Strickland said shortly after learning of the prize. The Nobel prizes have long been dominated by male scientists, and none more so than physics. Strickland is the first female Nobel laureate in any field in three years. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said last year it would seek to more actively encourage nominations of women researchers to begin addressing the imbalance. She shares half of the prize with Gerard Mourou for research centered on developing the most intense laser pulses ever created by humans, paving the way for the precision instruments used today in corrective eye surgery and industrial applications. REUTERS/Peter Power
Close
1 / 5
Arthur Ashkin of Bell Laboratories in the United States won the other half of the 2018 physics prize for inventing "optical tweezers". The inventions by the three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have revolutionized laser physics. "Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications," the academy said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize. Ashkin's work was based on the realization that the pressure of a beam of light could push microscopic objects and trap them in position. A breakthrough came in 1987, when he used the new optical tweezers to grab living bacteria without harming them. At 96, Ashkin is the oldest ever Nobel prize winner, but he is still busy with fresh research. "I am busy working right now, writing an important paper on solar energy," he told Reuters in a telephone interview. "I'm surprised," Ashkin said about winning the prize. "A guy called me up on the phone and woke me up." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Arthur Ashkin of Bell Laboratories in the United States won the other half of the 2018 physics prize for inventing "optical tweezers". The inventions by the three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics date back to the mid-1980s and over the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Arthur Ashkin of Bell Laboratories in the United States won the other half of the 2018 physics prize for inventing "optical tweezers". The inventions by the three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have revolutionized laser physics. "Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications," the academy said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize. Ashkin's work was based on the realization that the pressure of a beam of light could push microscopic objects and trap them in position. A breakthrough came in 1987, when he used the new optical tweezers to grab living bacteria without harming them. At 96, Ashkin is the oldest ever Nobel prize winner, but he is still busy with fresh research. "I am busy working right now, writing an important paper on solar energy," he told Reuters in a telephone interview. "I'm surprised," Ashkin said about winning the prize. "A guy called me up on the phone and woke me up." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 5
Frenchman Gerard Mourou, who also has U.S. citizenship, shared half of the physics prize with Strickland, for work on high-intensity lasers. The inventions by Mourou, Strickland and Ashkin date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have revolutionized laser physics. Mourou and Strickland's research centered on developing the most intense laser pulses ever created by humans, paving the way for the precision instruments used today in corrective eye surgery and industrial applications. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Frenchman Gerard Mourou, who also has U.S. citizenship, shared half of the physics prize with Strickland, for work on high-intensity lasers. The inventions by Mourou, Strickland and Ashkin date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Frenchman Gerard Mourou, who also has U.S. citizenship, shared half of the physics prize with Strickland, for work on high-intensity lasers. The inventions by Mourou, Strickland and Ashkin date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have revolutionized laser physics. Mourou and Strickland's research centered on developing the most intense laser pulses ever created by humans, paving the way for the precision instruments used today in corrective eye surgery and industrial applications. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 5
American James Allison (L) and Japanese Tasuku Honjo (R) won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for game-changing discoveries about how to harness and manipulate the immune system to fight cancer. The scientists' work in the 1990s has since swiftly led to new and dramatically improved therapies for cancers such as melanoma and lung cancer, which had previously been extremely difficult to treat. Allison and Honjo showed releasing the brakes on the immune system can unleash its power to attack cancer. The resulting treatments, known as immune checkpoint blockade, have "fundamentally changed the outcome" for some advanced cancer patients," the Nobel institute said. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

American James Allison (L) and Japanese Tasuku Honjo (R) won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for game-changing discoveries about how to harness and manipulate the immune system to fight cancer. The scientists' work in the 1990s has since...more

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
American James Allison (L) and Japanese Tasuku Honjo (R) won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for game-changing discoveries about how to harness and manipulate the immune system to fight cancer. The scientists' work in the 1990s has since swiftly led to new and dramatically improved therapies for cancers such as melanoma and lung cancer, which had previously been extremely difficult to treat. Allison and Honjo showed releasing the brakes on the immune system can unleash its power to attack cancer. The resulting treatments, known as immune checkpoint blockade, have "fundamentally changed the outcome" for some advanced cancer patients," the Nobel institute said. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS
Close
4 / 5
James Allison speaks during a news conference in New York. Allison's and Honjo's work focused on proteins that act as brakes on the immune system - preventing the body's main immune cells, known as T-cells, from attacking tumors effectively. Allison, a professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, worked on a protein known as CTLA-4 and realized that if this could be blocked, a brake would be released. "It immediately occurred to me, and some of the people in my lab, that maybe we can use this to unleash the immune system to attack cancer cells," Allison told a news conference after getting the prize. Honjo, a professor at Kyoto University since 1984, separately discovered a second protein called PD-1 and found that it too acted as an immune system brake, but with a different mechanism. The discoveries led to the creation of a multibillion-dollar market for new cancer medicines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

James Allison speaks during a news conference in New York. Allison's and Honjo's work focused on proteins that act as brakes on the immune system - preventing the body's main immune cells, known as T-cells, from attacking tumors effectively. Allison,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 01, 2018
James Allison speaks during a news conference in New York. Allison's and Honjo's work focused on proteins that act as brakes on the immune system - preventing the body's main immune cells, known as T-cells, from attacking tumors effectively. Allison, a professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, worked on a protein known as CTLA-4 and realized that if this could be blocked, a brake would be released. "It immediately occurred to me, and some of the people in my lab, that maybe we can use this to unleash the immune system to attack cancer cells," Allison told a news conference after getting the prize. Honjo, a professor at Kyoto University since 1984, separately discovered a second protein called PD-1 and found that it too acted as an immune system brake, but with a different mechanism. The discoveries led to the creation of a multibillion-dollar market for new cancer medicines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Next Slideshows

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Loved ones gather in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern...

7:35pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

2:55pm EDT
Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.

12:15pm EDT
Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 1200 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to...

12:00pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

North Carolina town hit by double whammy of storms

North Carolina town hit by double whammy of storms

Residents of Fair Bluff, North Carolina, hit by the double whammy of Matthew and Florence, are sorting through the latest wreckage and wondering if it is worth remaining.

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Loved ones gather in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 1200 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to get aid to outlying communities cut off from communications and help.

Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above

Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above

Aerial images of the devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Chanel by the ocean

Chanel by the ocean

Chanel transforms the Grand Palais into a beach for their Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week.

Melania in Africa

Melania in Africa

Melania Trump arrives in Ghana, choosing for her first extended international trip alone to visit Africa, a continent her husband has referred to derisively.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast