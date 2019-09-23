Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya
A young Turkana warrior arrives with cattle to a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 20, 2019. The Ilemi Triangle, a disputed sliver of land along the border with Ethiopia and South Sudan, is the northernmost tip of Turkana, Kenya's poorest...more
Turkana warriors prepare to mark cattle with a hot iron in a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 18, 2019. As in many regions across Africa, farmers and nomads frequently clash over limited resources, be it land, cattle or water. Cows and bulls...more
Turkana people migrate in order to find water and grazing land for their cattle in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana warrior holds a gun as he protects cattle from Nyangatom warriors in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana people migrate in order to find water and grazing land for their cattle in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana warrior poses for a photograph as he holds the scull of a Nyangatom warrior who, according to Turkana warriors, was killed when he and other Nyangatom warriors attacked a group of Turkana people to take their cattle in Ilemi Triangle,...more
Turkana warriors react as they hear that Nyangatom warriors are around their settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana warrior cuts the hair of his friend while they protect cattle from Nyangatom warriors in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana warriors prepare to mark their cattle with a hot iron in a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Girls hold little goats as Turkana people migrate in order to find water and grazing land for cattle in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana warrior arrives with cattle to a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl plays before Turkana people migrate in order to find water and grazing land for their cattle in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana warriors patrol with guns to protect their cattle from Nyangatom warriors in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana woman carries a rifle to her husband as Turkana people migrate in order to find water and grazing land for cattle in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana warriors stand stand during a cleansing ceremony after finding footprints of Nyangatom warriors around their settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana's Chief Eipa Choro sits surrounded with children in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 27, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana girl stands in a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana warrior bleeds a cow to prepare a traditional drink of blood in a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana warrior takes a break in a swamp while he protects his cattle from Nyangatom warriors in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana children play outside their settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana warriors patrol with guns to protect their cattle from Nyangatom warriors in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Iran's military on parade
Iran parades troops and weapons through Tehran and holds naval displays in the Gulf to commemorate the start of the 1980-88 war with Iraq, as tensions rise with...
Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists vandalized a railway station and shopping mall and police fired tear gas during a weekend of sometimes violent protests.
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists
Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left...
Best of the Emmys
Highlights from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Firefighters battle Bolivia's worst fires in two decades
The fires this year are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people
Harry and Meghan visit South Africa
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan danced and chatted with locals as they started their tour of South Africa in a township known as the country's "murder capital."
Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.
Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations to try to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Global climate strike
Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe from world leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Iran's military on parade
Iran parades troops and weapons through Tehran and holds naval displays in the Gulf to commemorate the start of the 1980-88 war with Iraq, as tensions rise with the U.S. after an attack on Saudi oil facilities.
Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists vandalized a railway station and shopping mall and police fired tear gas during a weekend of sometimes violent protests.
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists
Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide.