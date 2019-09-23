Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

Turkana warriors prepare to mark cattle with a hot iron in a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 18, 2019. As in many regions across Africa, farmers and nomads frequently clash over limited resources, be it land, cattle or water. Cows and bulls...more

Turkana warriors prepare to mark cattle with a hot iron in a settlement in Ilemi Triangle, Kenya, July 18, 2019. As in many regions across Africa, farmers and nomads frequently clash over limited resources, be it land, cattle or water. Cows and bulls are the most important currency here, not cash. When danger looms, locals say the police are usually far away and neighbours are the only ones they can turn to. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

