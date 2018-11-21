Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 21, 2018 | 9:35am EST

North and South Korea blow up guard posts to ease border tensions

A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
1 / 7
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
Close
2 / 7
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone blows up in a picture taken from South Korean territory. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone blows up in a picture taken from South Korean territory. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone blows up in a picture taken from South Korean territory. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
3 / 7
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
Close
4 / 7
A South Korean soldier stands guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

A South Korean soldier stands guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A South Korean soldier stands guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
Close
5 / 7
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is pictured before blowing up as seen from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is pictured before blowing up as seen from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is pictured before blowing up as seen from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
6 / 7
South Korean soldiers stand guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

South Korean soldiers stand guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
South Korean soldiers stand guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Next Slideshows

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Thousands of residents are evacuated as Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts.

9:20am EST
Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

U.S. officials briefly closed the San Ysidro crossing and a U.S. judge blocked Trump's asylum restrictions, while on the Mexican side of the border, shelters...

Nov 20 2018
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons "Peas" the National Thanksgiving turkey.

Nov 20 2018
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Nov 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Displaced by deadly California wildfire

Evacuees pick up the pieces after the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,600 homes and other structures in the northern California town of Paradise.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Thousands of residents are evacuated as Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts.

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

Migrants in Tijuana feel squeeze from both sides of U.S. border

U.S. officials briefly closed the San Ysidro crossing and a U.S. judge blocked Trump's asylum restrictions, while on the Mexican side of the border, shelters strained to house migrants and residents protested their arrival.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons "Peas" the National Thanksgiving turkey.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire

Images from the devastation caused by the Camp Fire, now the deadliest firestorm in California history.

Grim search for California's missing

Grim search for California's missing

Emergency services sift through the charred wreckage of California's deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be still missing.

International Space Station turns 20

International Space Station turns 20

Images from our home in space as the ISS celebrates 20 years of occupancy.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast