North and South Korea blow up guard posts to ease border tensions
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including...more
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone blows up in a picture taken from South Korean territory. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
A South Korean soldier stands guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is pictured before blowing up as seen from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean soldiers stand guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
