North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity

South Korean soldiers gather at Arrowhead ridge, a site of fierce battles in the 1950-53 Korean War, to build a tactical road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in the central section of the inter-Korean border...more

South Korean soldiers gather at Arrowhead ridge, a site of fierce battles in the 1950-53 Korean War, to build a tactical road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea November 22, 2018. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts and begin reconnecting rail and road links. Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS

Close