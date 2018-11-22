North and South Korea reduce DMZ military activity
South Korean soldiers gather at Arrowhead ridge, a site of fierce battles in the 1950-53 Korean War, to build a tactical road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in the central section of the inter-Korean border...more
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
A South Korean soldier stands at the Arrowhead ridge to build a tactical road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the DMZ, in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea November 22. Kim...more
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone blows up in a picture taken from South Korean territory. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean soldiers walk at Arrowhead ridge to build a tactical road across the DMZ in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea November 22. Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
A South Korean soldier stands guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
South Korean soldiers gather at Arrowhead ridge to build a tactical road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the DMZ, in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea November 22. Kim Min-Hee/Pool...more
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is pictured before blowing up as seen from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean soldiers stand guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
North and South Korea blow up guard posts to ease border tensions
The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts.
