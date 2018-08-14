North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly
North and South Korean workers arrive for their friendly soccer match in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2018. South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers in Seoul for a friendly soccer match with their southern...more
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North and South Korean workers pose for a group photo during their friendly soccer game in Seoul. The flag reads "A unification soccer game of the two Koreas' workers to fulfill Panmunjom declaration". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean artists perform in front of a giant unification flag before the friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean workers wave the unification flags before their friendly soccer match against South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People hold posters of a unified Korea at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS
North and South Korean workers shake hands after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A giant unification flag hangs before a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS
People hold signs at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of South Korean labor union cheer during a friendly soccer game between North and South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean workers wave to South Korean spectators after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean workers hold the unification flags before their friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean official holds the unification flag as they watch a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean labor union members wave the unification flags as North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean workers are greeted by South Korean labor union members upon their arrival at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean labor union members pose for photographs with the unification flags before North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
