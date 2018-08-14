Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2018 | 8:05pm EDT

North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly

North and South Korean workers arrive for their friendly soccer match in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2018. South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers in Seoul for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North and South Korean workers arrive for their friendly soccer match in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2018. South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers in Seoul for a friendly soccer match with their southern...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North and South Korean workers arrive for their friendly soccer match in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2018. South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers in Seoul for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 20
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North and South Korean workers play a soccer game in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 20
North and South Korean workers pose for a group photo during their friendly soccer game in Seoul. The flag reads "A unification soccer game of the two Koreas' workers to fulfill Panmunjom declaration". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North and South Korean workers pose for a group photo during their friendly soccer game in Seoul. The flag reads "A unification soccer game of the two Koreas' workers to fulfill Panmunjom declaration". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North and South Korean workers pose for a group photo during their friendly soccer game in Seoul. The flag reads "A unification soccer game of the two Koreas' workers to fulfill Panmunjom declaration". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 20
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 20
South Korean artists perform in front of a giant unification flag before the friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean artists perform in front of a giant unification flag before the friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
South Korean artists perform in front of a giant unification flag before the friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 20
North Korean workers wave the unification flags before their friendly soccer match against South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean workers wave the unification flags before their friendly soccer match against South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North Korean workers wave the unification flags before their friendly soccer match against South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 20
People hold posters of a unified Korea at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS

People hold posters of a unified Korea at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People hold posters of a unified Korea at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
North and South Korean workers shake hands after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North and South Korean workers shake hands after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North and South Korean workers shake hands after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 20
A giant unification flag hangs before a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A giant unification flag hangs before a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A giant unification flag hangs before a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 20
People watch a friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS

People watch a friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People watch a friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
People hold signs at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS

People hold signs at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People hold signs at the friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North and South Korean workers play a soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
12 / 20
Members of South Korean labor union cheer during a friendly soccer game between North and South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of South Korean labor union cheer during a friendly soccer game between North and South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Members of South Korean labor union cheer during a friendly soccer game between North and South Korean workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
13 / 20
North Korean workers wave to South Korean spectators after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean workers wave to South Korean spectators after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North Korean workers wave to South Korean spectators after their friendly soccer game. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
14 / 20
North Korean workers hold the unification flags before their friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean workers hold the unification flags before their friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
North Korean workers hold the unification flags before their friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 20
A North Korean official holds the unification flag as they watch a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean official holds the unification flag as they watch a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A North Korean official holds the unification flag as they watch a friendly soccer match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
16 / 20
South Korean labor union members wave the unification flags as North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean labor union members wave the unification flags as North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
South Korean labor union members wave the unification flags as North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 20
North Korean workers are greeted by South Korean labor union members upon their arrival at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean workers are greeted by South Korean labor union members upon their arrival at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
North Korean workers are greeted by South Korean labor union members upon their arrival at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
18 / 20
North Korean workers are greeted by South Korean labor union members upon their arrival at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean workers are greeted by South Korean labor union members upon their arrival at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
North Korean workers are greeted by South Korean labor union members upon their arrival at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 20
South Korean labor union members pose for photographs with the unification flags before North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean labor union members pose for photographs with the unification flags before North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
South Korean labor union members pose for photographs with the unification flags before North Korean workers arrive at a hotel in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Race on 'Death Road'

Race on 'Death Road'

Next Slideshows

Race on 'Death Road'

Race on 'Death Road'

Competitors run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz.

Jul 30 2018
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Jul 30 2018
Tour de France interrupted by farmers' protest

Tour de France interrupted by farmers' protest

A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt as bales of hay were thrown on to the road on the route from Carcassonne to...

Jul 24 2018
MLB All Star game

MLB All Star game

Highlights from the MLB All Star game in Washington.

Jul 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

A day at the state fair

A day at the state fair

Spending a summer day at the state fair, from New Jersey to Iowa.

Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight

Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight

Tens of thousands of fans celebrate Korean pop, or K-pop, at the 7th annual KCON convention in Los Angeles.

Trump's show of military strength

Trump's show of military strength

President Donald Trump watched an air assault demonstration at Fort Drum in upstate New York before signing a $716-billion defense policy bill that authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE and Huawei Technologies.

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the three-year-old war.

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.

Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Perseid meteor shower

Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.

White nationalist rally in Washington

White nationalist rally in Washington

A white nationalist rally in the heart of Washington drew around 20 demonstrators and hundreds of chanting counter-protesters, on the one-year anniversary of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Community members in Charlottesville mark the one-year anniversary of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally that led to the death of Heather Heyer.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast