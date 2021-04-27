North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway
A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing 42-year-old Black man Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City,...more
A bullet hole is seen in the home directly outside where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Ben Crump, an attorney working for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., points to a diagram of the fatal gunshot in the back of Brown's head at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27,...more
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., is flanked by a family friend and the attorney Harry Daniels as he speaks at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021....more
A makeshift memorial sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A city police car patrols the area where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of the shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters lean on each other during an evening march in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A young protester carries a sign while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Security cameras mounted to a telephone pole keep watch over the immediate vicinity where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters occupy an intersection while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A clergyman joins other protesters marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester leads others in chants while pointing at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A makeshift memorial of lit candles sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A motorist joins other protesters marching in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters march in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Two young protesters ride atop the rear of vehicle at the end of a march after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester points at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Local police officers guard a cordoned street near the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Reverend Curtis Gatewood, an activist from central North Carolina, leads protesters in chants in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters carry placards in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
