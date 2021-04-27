Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Apr 27, 2021 | 2:10pm EDT

North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway

A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing 42-year-old Black man Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing 42-year-old Black man Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A motorist raises her fist in support of passing protesters marching in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of a deputy sheriff shooting and killing 42-year-old Black man Andrew Brown Jr. last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
1 / 27
A bullet hole is seen in the home directly outside where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A bullet hole is seen in the home directly outside where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A bullet hole is seen in the home directly outside where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
2 / 27
Ben Crump, an attorney working for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., points to a diagram of the fatal gunshot in the back of Brown's head at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Ben Crump, an attorney working for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., points to a diagram of the fatal gunshot in the back of Brown's head at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Ben Crump, an attorney working for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., points to a diagram of the fatal gunshot in the back of Brown's head at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
3 / 27
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., is flanked by a family friend and the attorney Harry Daniels as he speaks at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., is flanked by a family friend and the attorney Harry Daniels as he speaks at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., is flanked by a family friend and the attorney Harry Daniels as he speaks at a news conference announcing findings from an independent autopsy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
4 / 27
A makeshift memorial sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A makeshift memorial sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A makeshift memorial sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
5 / 27
A city police car patrols the area where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A city police car patrols the area where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A city police car patrols the area where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed by sheriffs last week in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
6 / 27
Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of the shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of the shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage of the shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
7 / 27
Protesters lean on each other during an evening march in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters lean on each other during an evening march in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Protesters lean on each other during an evening march in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
8 / 27
A young protester carries a sign while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A young protester carries a sign while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A young protester carries a sign while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
9 / 27
Security cameras mounted to a telephone pole keep watch over the immediate vicinity where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Security cameras mounted to a telephone pole keep watch over the immediate vicinity where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Security cameras mounted to a telephone pole keep watch over the immediate vicinity where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
10 / 27
Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Protesters march in the evening after family members were shown body camera footage after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
11 / 27
Protesters occupy an intersection while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters occupy an intersection while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Protesters occupy an intersection while marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
12 / 27
A clergyman joins other protesters marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A clergyman joins other protesters marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A clergyman joins other protesters marching after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
13 / 27
A protester leads others in chants while pointing at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester leads others in chants while pointing at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A protester leads others in chants while pointing at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
14 / 27
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
15 / 27
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
16 / 27
A makeshift memorial of lit candles sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A makeshift memorial of lit candles sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A makeshift memorial of lit candles sits near where Andrew Brown Jr. was killed in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
17 / 27
A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
18 / 27
A motorist joins other protesters marching in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A motorist joins other protesters marching in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
A motorist joins other protesters marching in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
19 / 27
Protesters march in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters march in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Protesters march in the evening after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
20 / 27
Two young protesters ride atop the rear of vehicle at the end of a march after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Two young protesters ride atop the rear of vehicle at the end of a march after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Two young protesters ride atop the rear of vehicle at the end of a march after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
21 / 27
A protester points at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester points at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A protester points at officers atop the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
22 / 27
Local police officers guard a cordoned street near the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Local police officers guard a cordoned street near the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Local police officers guard a cordoned street near the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
23 / 27
A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A protester holds a placard in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
24 / 27
Reverend Curtis Gatewood, an activist from central North Carolina, leads protesters in chants in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reverend Curtis Gatewood, an activist from central North Carolina, leads protesters in chants in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Reverend Curtis Gatewood, an activist from central North Carolina, leads protesters in chants in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
25 / 27
Protesters carry placards in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Protesters carry placards in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Protesters carry placards in front of the county sheriff's building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
26 / 27
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Pasquotank County officers watch protesters from the roof of the county sheriff’s building after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

Next Slideshows

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

The first supermoon of the year lights up the skylines around the world.

11:25am EDT
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus...

9:13am EDT
India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

Hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds are turning away coronavirus patients, as a surge in infections pushes the death toll towards 200,000.

8:44am EDT
Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the disaster.

8:37am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

Pink supermoon dazzles night sky

The first supermoon of the year lights up the skylines around the world.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak.

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

India hospitals running out of oxygen and beds

Hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds are turning away coronavirus patients, as a surge in infections pushes the death toll towards 200,000.

Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Flashback: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the disaster.

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Weekend clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost nightly in Jerusalem since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with protests spreading to several cities in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border.

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

In a bid to admit more patients, tents were turned into COVID-19 emergency rooms at the National Kidney Transplant Institute, a government hospital in Manila, Philippines.

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Anti-lockdown protesters defy restrictions in central London

Several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fields of tulips in Washington

Fields of tulips in Washington

Visitors take in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

Protesters hold a weekend demonstration in front of the Ohio Statehouse following the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenage girl.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast