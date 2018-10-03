North Carolina town hit by double whammy of storms

A sign in front of the Fair Bluff United Methodist Church gives a message to the community. Experts say such hamlets and towns face permanent changes, with fewer residents, fewer businesses and fewer prospects of returning to the way things were just...more

A sign in front of the Fair Bluff United Methodist Church gives a message to the community. Experts say such hamlets and towns face permanent changes, with fewer residents, fewer businesses and fewer prospects of returning to the way things were just a generation ago. Older residents whose roots run deep and those too poor to leave will soon likely make up the bulk of the population. Those who can will leave, but others will do their best to rebuild. REUTERS/Randall Hill

