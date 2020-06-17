Edition:
Wed Jun 17, 2020

North Korea blows up liaison office with South

The joint liaison office with South Korea explodes in the North Korean border town Kaesong, June 16. The joint liaison office was set up on the North Korean side of the border as part of a 2018 peace agreement between the two countries' leaders. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Tension had been rising this month with North Korea threatening to cut ties with South Korea and retaliate over North Korean defectors in the South sending propaganda leaflets - by balloon or by sea - into North Korea. &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

A view of an explosion of the joint liaison office with South Korea in Kaesong, North Korea, June 16. &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Smoke rises from Kaesong Industrial Complex in this picture taken from the south side in Paju, South Korea, June 16. Yonhap via REUTERS

A view of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong, North Korea before the building was destroyed. &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

A view showing a joint liaison office with South Korea, in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in Kaesong, North Korea, a day before the building was destroyed, June 15. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

