North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site

Journalists and North Korean officials look around the site where the second tunnel and an observatory of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground were blown up. North Korea did not allow experts to witness the dismantlement of the site, which meant there was no one there to verify what actually occurred. Only a small group of international media handpicked by North Korea witnessed the demolition at the Punggye-ri site. News1/Pool via REUTERS

