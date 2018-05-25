North Korea destroys tunnels at nuclear test site
A command post of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up during the dismantlement process in Punggye-ri, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea May 24, 2018. North Korea announced it had completely dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility...more
Journalists and North Korean officials look around the site where the second tunnel and an observatory of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground were blown up. North Korea did not allow experts to witness the dismantlement of the site, which meant there was...more
The second tunnel and an observatory of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground are blown up. North Korea's announcement of its plan to destroy its only nuclear test site had been widely welcomed as a positive, if largely symbolic, step. Kim has declared his...more
Debris from the second tunnel and an observatory of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground cover a road after they were blown up. The Pentagon said it was too early to give an assessment, but U.S. officials and experts say the site could be put back into...more
A North Korean soldier stands guard in front of the second tunnel of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground before it is blown up. News1/Pool via REUTERS
Explosives are placed inside the fourth tunnel during the dismantlement process in Punggye-ri. News1/Pool via REUTERS
The second tunnel of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up during the dismantlement process. News1/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean officials watch the dismantlement process of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground. News1/Pool via REUTERS
Journalists and North Korean officials look around the site where the second tunnel and an observatory of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground were blown up. News1/Pool via REUTERS
An explosion at Punggye-ri. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean officials watch the dismantlement process of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground. News1/Pool via REUTERS
The third tunnel of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is seen before it is blown up. News1/Pool via REUTERS
An explosion at Punggye-ri. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean official points to a pile of stones as he explains to journalists after the second tunnel of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground was blown up. News1/Pool via REUTERS
North Koreans guide journalists to an observatory desk to watch the dismantlement process. News1/Pool via REUTERS
Rocks cover the entrance of second tunnel of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground after it was blown up. News1/Pool via REUTERS
The fourth tunnel of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up. News1/Pool via REUTERS
A North Korean official explains the procedure and process of dismantling Punggye-ri nuclear test ground. News1/Pool via REUTERS
Journalists look around the third tunnel of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground before it is blown up. News1/Pool via REUTERS
A North Korean airport official guides South Korean journalists visiting the nuclear testing site at Punggye-ri, upon their arrival at Kalma airport in Wonsan, North Korea, May 23, 2018. News1/Pool via REUTERS
