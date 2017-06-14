North Korea frees U.S. student in coma
A person believed to be Otto Warmbier is transferred from a medical transport airplane to an awaiting ambulance at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Local residents hold signs of support to welcome home Otto Warmbier at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People, believed to be family members, approach and board the medical transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier before he was transferred to an awaiting ambulance at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People, believed to be family members, embrace next to the medical transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier before he was transferred to an awaiting ambulance at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
