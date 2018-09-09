Edition:
North Korea marks 70th anniversary

Soldiers march with the portrait of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of country's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, wave while attending a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People perform during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soldiers march during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wave plastic flowers during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Performers sings during a concert. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks to China's Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students perform during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People wave plastic flowers and flags during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Artillery roll past during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soldiers march during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soldiers march during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soldiers salute during a concert. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People attend a concert. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soldiers march during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Soldiers sing during a concert. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Singers and soldiers perform during a concert. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

