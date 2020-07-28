Edition:
North Korea marks anniversary of Korean War armistice

Fireworks illuminate the sky to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2020. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
People watch a fireworks display to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Fireworks illuminate the sky to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a photograph after conferring "Paektusan" commemorative pistols to leading commanding officers of the armed forces on the 67th anniversary of the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War", which marks the signing of the Korean War armistice. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong participate in an event to confer "Paektusan" commemorative pistols to leading commanding officers of the armed forces on the 67th anniversary of the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War". KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a photograph after conferring "Paektusan" commemorative pistols to leading commanding officers of the armed forces on the 67th anniversary of the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War". KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 6th National Conference of War Veterans during the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Fireworks illuminate the sky to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Participants lay wreaths at the War Martyrs Cemetery to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
People pay a floral tribute to statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an event to confer "Paektusan" commemorative pistols to leading commanding officers of the armed forces on the 67th anniversary of the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War". KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Participants visit the War Martyrs Cemetery to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
People pay floral tributes to statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Participants lay wreaths at the War Martyrs Cemetery to mark the 67th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
