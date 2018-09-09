North Korea relaunches "Mass Games"
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fireworks explode during the Mass Games at May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People watch Mass Games at May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd as he attends the Mass Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People watch Mass Games at May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
