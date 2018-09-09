Edition:
Pictures | Sun Sep 9, 2018 | 6:10pm EDT

North Korea relaunches "Mass Games"

Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform Mass Games at May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Military personnel and members of public watch Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Participants perform at Mass Games in May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Fireworks explode during the Mass Games at May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
People watch Mass Games at May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd as he attends the Mass Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
People watch Mass Games at May Day stadium. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
