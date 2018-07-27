Edition:
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. North Korea transferred 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
U.S. soldiers and people salute vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of U.S. soldiers, who were killed in the Korean War, during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A U.S. cargo aircraft carrying the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A U.N. honor guard carries a box containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after it arrived from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A U.N. honor guard salutes after turning over a box containing remains believed to be from American servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, to his fellow after it arrived from North Korea, at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier, who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
U.S. soldiers salute to vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
