North Korea shows off military might in nighttime parade
Military vehicles are seen during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
Soldiers attend a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People wave North Korean flags beneathe a fireworks display during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
Fireworks are seen during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
Soldiers attend a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People gather to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), at Kim Il Sung Square, Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS .
A gun salute is fired during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
The North Korean flag waves during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10.. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
Fireworks light the sky as people commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un salutes as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire looked increasingly frayed.
Anti-Netanyahu protests continue amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown
Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming the coronavirus crisis continue during...
Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital
President Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Delta slams storm-battered Louisiana
Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, adding misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.
Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire looked increasingly frayed.
Anti-Netanyahu protests continue amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown
Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming the coronavirus crisis continue during Israel's second nationwide lockdown.
Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital
President Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners
The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana
Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.
Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.