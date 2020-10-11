Edition:
North Korea shows off military might in nighttime parade

Military vehicles are seen during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Soldiers attend a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS

People wave North Korean flags beneathe a fireworks display during commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS

Fireworks are seen during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Soldiers attend a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

People gather to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), at Kim Il Sung Square, Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp; .

A gun salute is fired during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS

The North Korean flag waves during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10.. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Fireworks light the sky as people commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un salutes as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, October 10. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, October 10. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

