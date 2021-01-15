North Korea shows off military might in massive parade
Military equipment displayed during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pictured on a screen during a ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Military equipment displayed during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Military equipment is seen during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Fireworks explode above Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
A North Korea flag is flown during ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
General view of a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
General view of a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Military equipment on display during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Military on display during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Residents welcome the participants of a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Residents welcome the participants of a military parade to safe guard the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Fireworks explode above Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Residents welcome the participants of a military parade to commemorate the Eighth Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS
