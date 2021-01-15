Edition:
North Korea shows off military might in massive parade

Military equipment displayed during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp; KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pictured on a screen during a ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea January 14, 2021. KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military equipment displayed during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military equipment is seen during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Fireworks explode above Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A North Korea flag is flown during ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
General view of a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
General view of a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military equipments are seen during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military equipment on display during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Military on display during a parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Residents welcome the participants of a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Residents welcome the participants of a military parade to safe guard the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Fireworks explode above Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Residents welcome the participants of a military parade to commemorate the Eighth Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Troops march during a military parade to commemorate the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, January 14, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp;KCNA via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
