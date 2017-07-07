Edition:
North Korea tests first ICBM

Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. North Korea on July 4 test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and Hawaii and perhaps the U.S. Pacific Northwest. North Korea said it could carry a large nuclear warhead. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the Hwasong-14. The North's state media said the missile, Hwasong-14, flew 933 km (580 miles), reaching an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) in its 39 minutes of flight. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch. Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles), which would put parts of the U.S. mainland in range, a major advance in the North's program. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The Panghyon Aircraft Factory in North Korea, near where North Korea launched a single, land-based intermediate range ballistic missile that was tracked for 37 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to the U.S. military's Pacific Command, is shown in this satellite imagery. Courtesy Airbus Defense & Space/38North/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The North Korean leader said the test completed his country's strategic weapons capability that includes atomic and hydrogen bombs and ICBMs, the state KCNA news agency said. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen. The test successfully verified the technical requirements of the newly developed ICBM in stage separation, the atmospheric re-entry of the warhead and the late-stage control of the warhead, KCNA said. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. "He, with a broad smile on his face, told officials, scientists and technicians that the U.S. would be displeased ... as it was given a 'package of gifts' on its 'Independence Day'," KCNA said. Kim ordered them to "frequently send big and small 'gift packages' to the Yankees," it added. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The launch was both earlier and "far more successful than expected," said U.S.-based missile expert John Schilling, a contributor to Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North. It would now probably only be a year or two before a North Korean ICBM achieved "minimal operational capability," he added. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Members who contributed to the success of the Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Members who contributed to the success of the Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. North Korea appeared to have used a Chinese truck, originally sold for hauling timber, but converted for military use, to transport and erect the missile on Tuesday. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Experts say a reliable nuclear-tipped ICBM would require a small warhead to fit a long-range missile, technology to protect against intense heat as it re-enters the atmosphere, separate the warhead and guide it to its target. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. KRT/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's the Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
