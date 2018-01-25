North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes look around the fitness centre at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Sarah Murray (L), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Sarah Murray (C), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
