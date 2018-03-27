North Korean delegation visits Beijing
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation, that some reports said included Kim...more
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Police officers keep watch next to a train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves China's captial in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Security personnel take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Paramilitary police officers stand guard outside the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Policemen take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, near the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
