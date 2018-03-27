Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 27, 2018 | 10:10am EDT

North Korean delegation visits Beijing

A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation, that some reports said included Kim Jong Un, visits the Chinese capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Police officers keep watch next to a train at the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves China's captial in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Security personnel take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Paramilitary police officers stand guard outside the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Policemen take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, near the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen take position along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, near the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

