Pictures | Thu May 31, 2018 | 2:10pm EDT

North Korean diplomacy

North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in New York, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in New York, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in New York, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on before their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea. The Presidential Blue House/via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on before their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea. The Presidential Blue House/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on before their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea. The Presidential Blue House/via REUTERS
A command post of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up during the dismantlement process in Punggye-ri, North Korea, May 24, 2018. News1/Pool via REUTERS

A command post of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up during the dismantlement process in Punggye-ri, North Korea, May 24, 2018. News1/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
A command post of Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is blown up during the dismantlement process in Punggye-ri, North Korea, May 24, 2018. News1/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping, in Dalian, China, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping, in Dalian, China, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping, in Dalian, China, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exits his plane on arrival in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 9, 2018. Matthew Lee/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exits his plane on arrival in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 9, 2018. Matthew Lee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exits his plane on arrival in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 9, 2018. Matthew Lee/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, May 4, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, May 4, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, May 4, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (inside a vehicle) bids farewell to South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he leaves after a farewell ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (inside a vehicle) bids farewell to South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he leaves after a farewell ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (inside a vehicle) bids farewell to South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he leaves after a farewell ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, the head of China's Communist Party's International Department, who led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, April 15, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, the head of China's Communist Party's International Department, who led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, April 15, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, the head of China's Communist Party's International Department, who led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, April 15, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, May 26, 2018. The Presidential Blue House /via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, May 26, 2018. The Presidential Blue House /via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, May 26, 2018. The Presidential Blue House /via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Dalian, China, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Dalian, China, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Dalian, China, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks out an airplane window, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks out an airplane window, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks out an airplane window, May 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
