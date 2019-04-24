North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the railway station in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, April 24. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The armored train carrying Kim -- on his first official visit to Russia -- pulled into the quayside station in Vladivostok, on the Pacific Ocean, a few hours after crossing from North Korea into Russia. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an interview with the Russian media upon his arrival in Khasan, Russia. Earlier, at a stop on the border, Kim told Russian state television he was hoping for useful and successful discussions with Putin....more
Kim will sit down for talks with Putin on Thursday at a university campus on an island just off Vladivostok. It will be the first summit between the two leaders, and the standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear program will top the agenda, according to a...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with Governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako as he arrives at the railway station in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russian officials, including Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov (4th R) and Governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako (2nd R), upon his arrival at a railway...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russian officials upon his arrival in the far eastern settlement of Khasan. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/via REUTERS
For Putin the summit is an opportunity to show that Russia remains a major global player despite being under sanctions itself over its intervention in Ukraine and allegations that it meddled in U.S. elections. But analysts predicted that Kim is...more
Vladivostok is located a few hours from the Russian-North Korean border by rail, Kim's preferred mode of international transport. On arrival in the city, the North Korean leader reviewed an honor guard of Russian troops in a square in front of the...more
After officials from the Russian and North Korean delegations exchanged handshakes, Kim climbed into a black limousine and drove off. About 10 North Korean security guards in black suits jogged alongside the vehicle for about the first 100 yards of...more
Russian media reported that Kim would be heading to Russky island, linked by bridge to the mainland part of Vladivostok, where the summit will take place and where he is also expected to be staying. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako as he arrives at the railway station in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is escorted in a car in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is escorted in a car in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a welcome ceremony as he arrives at the railway station in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
