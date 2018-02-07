Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 7, 2018 | 10:30am EST

North Korean orchestra sails into South

Members of a North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port, in Gangwon-do province, South Korea, February 7, 2018. A North Korean ferry arrived in South Korea on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics, taking advantage of a rare sanctions exemption from Seoul 16 years after its previous visit but greeted by angry protests. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Members of a North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port, in Gangwon-do province, South Korea, February 7, 2018. A North Korean ferry arrived in South Korea on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics, taking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of a North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port, in Gangwon-do province, South Korea, February 7, 2018. A North Korean ferry arrived in South Korea on Tuesday carrying a 140-strong orchestra to perform during the Winter Olympics, taking advantage of a rare sanctions exemption from Seoul 16 years after its previous visit but greeted by angry protests. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
Close
1 / 25
Members of North Korea's orchestra carry their string instrument at the Gangneung Art Centre. The art troupe from the North is led by star singer Hyun Song Wol and is scheduled to perform at Gangneung, near the Games venue of Pyeongchang, on Thursday and in Seoul on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of North Korea's orchestra carry their string instrument at the Gangneung Art Centre. The art troupe from the North is led by star singer Hyun Song Wol and is scheduled to perform at Gangneung, near the Games venue of Pyeongchang, on Thursday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of North Korea's orchestra carry their string instrument at the Gangneung Art Centre. The art troupe from the North is led by star singer Hyun Song Wol and is scheduled to perform at Gangneung, near the Games venue of Pyeongchang, on Thursday and in Seoul on Sunday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 25
Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the Gangneung Art Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the Gangneung Art Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the Gangneung Art Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 25
Members of the North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port. The art troupe will use the vessel for transportation and lodging, the Unification Ministry said. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Members of the North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port. The art troupe will use the vessel for transportation and lodging, the Unification Ministry said. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of the North Korean arts troupe walk at Mukho port. The art troupe will use the vessel for transportation and lodging, the Unification Ministry said. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
Close
4 / 25
Members of North Korea's orchestra arrive at the Gangneung Art Centre. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted into the eastern South Korean port of Mukho on Tuesday, where throngs of demonstrators were waiting. The ministry said it had decided to temporarily lift a ban on North Korean ships to "support a successful hosting of the Olympics", which begin on Friday. It is also a fresh sign of a thaw in inter-Korean relations after months of tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of North Korea's orchestra arrive at the Gangneung Art Centre. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted into the eastern South Korean port of Mukho on Tuesday, where throngs of demonstrators were waiting. The ministry said it had decided to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of North Korea's orchestra arrive at the Gangneung Art Centre. The 9,700-tonne ferry was escorted into the eastern South Korean port of Mukho on Tuesday, where throngs of demonstrators were waiting. The ministry said it had decided to temporarily lift a ban on North Korean ships to "support a successful hosting of the Olympics", which begin on Friday. It is also a fresh sign of a thaw in inter-Korean relations after months of tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 25
Members of a North Korean arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. Seoul banned all North Korean ships entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in 2010 in the wake of a torpedo attack on a South Korean navy warship that killed 46 sailors. North Korea denied involvement. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Members of a North Korean arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. Seoul banned all North Korean ships entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in 2010 in the wake of a torpedo attack on a South Korean...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of a North Korean arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. Seoul banned all North Korean ships entering its ports and cut off most inter-Korean exchanges, including tourism, trade and aid, in 2010 in the wake of a torpedo attack on a South Korean navy warship that killed 46 sailors. North Korea denied involvement. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
Close
6 / 25
North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japan in 1992 to Kim Il Sung, the North's national founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, to celebrate his 80th birthday, according to the Unification Ministry. It features dozens of cabins of different classes, including special rooms where Kim Jong Un's father and grandfather stayed, as well as a restaurant, a bar equipped with a karaoke machine, and a shop where guests can buy souvenirs and snacks, such as ice cream, video footage and images from the 2002 show. It can carry 350 passengers, Seoul officials said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japan in 1992 to Kim Il Sung, the North's national founder and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
North Korean women look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. Named after a mountain peak, the Mangyongbong 92 was given by a group of pro-Pyongyang Korean residents in Japan in 1992 to Kim Il Sung, the North's national founder and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, to celebrate his 80th birthday, according to the Unification Ministry. It features dozens of cabins of different classes, including special rooms where Kim Jong Un's father and grandfather stayed, as well as a restaurant, a bar equipped with a karaoke machine, and a shop where guests can buy souvenirs and snacks, such as ice cream, video footage and images from the 2002 show. It can carry 350 passengers, Seoul officials said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 25
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its waters in 2006 in response to a long-range missile test by the North, resulting in a sharp fall in trade, remittances and other exchanges. The ferry had also been suspected by Japan and others of being used to smuggle parts for Pyongyang's illicit nuclear and missile programmes. North Korea's state media has rejected the smuggling accusations as a plot to "justify the hostile policy" of the United States and its allies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its waters in 2006 in response to a long-range missile test by the North, resulting in a sharp fall in trade, remittances and other exchanges. The ferry had also been suspected by Japan and others of being used to smuggle parts for Pyongyang's illicit nuclear and missile programmes. North Korea's state media has rejected the smuggling accusations as a plot to "justify the hostile policy" of the United States and its allies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 25
North Korean men look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. "The conservative media and persons claimed that the use of 'Mangyongbong-92' ... during the Olympic period falls foul of the 'independent sanctions' by the U.S. and South Korea," the official KCNA news agency said last month, when the two Koreas were holding talks on the North's participation in the Games. "This represents the unpleasant and uneasy mind of the U.S. and the South Korean conservative forces displeased with the trend for the improvement of the north-south relations created after entering the new year," it said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean men look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. "The conservative media and persons claimed that the use of 'Mangyongbong-92' ... during the Olympic period falls foul of the 'independent sanctions' by the U.S. and South Korea,"...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
North Korean men look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92. "The conservative media and persons claimed that the use of 'Mangyongbong-92' ... during the Olympic period falls foul of the 'independent sanctions' by the U.S. and South Korea," the official KCNA news agency said last month, when the two Koreas were holding talks on the North's participation in the Games. "This represents the unpleasant and uneasy mind of the U.S. and the South Korean conservative forces displeased with the trend for the improvement of the north-south relations created after entering the new year," it said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 25
Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. South and North Korea will march under a unified Korea flag at the opening of the Games while the two Koreas will also field a united women's ice hockey team. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. South and North Korea will march under a unified Korea flag at the opening of the Games while the two Koreas will also field a united women's ice hockey team. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. South and North Korea will march under a unified Korea flag at the opening of the Games while the two Koreas will also field a united women's ice hockey team. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
Close
10 / 25
Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of the arts troupe are seen at Mukho port. REUTERS/Song Kyeong-Seok/Pool
Close
11 / 25
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
12 / 25
Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of a conservative civic group scuffle with policemen during an anti-North Korea protest at the port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
13 / 25
Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Customs officials are seen onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
14 / 25
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
The Mangyongbong 92 carrying the Samjiyon art troupe arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
15 / 25
An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, leaves North Korea for South Korea, February 5, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, leaves North Korea for South Korea, February 5, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
An art troupe led by Kwon Hyok Bong, department director of the Ministry of Culture, and Hyon Song Wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, leaves North Korea for South Korea, February 5, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
North Korean people look out from a window onboard the Mangyongbong 92 at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 25
REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
18 / 25
A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A North Korean takes photographs onboard the Mangyongbong 92. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 25
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 are seen onboard at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
20 / 25
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
21 / 25
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Crew members of the Mangyongbong 92 look out the window at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
22 / 25
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
23 / 25
The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
The Mangyongbong 92 arrives at Mukjo port in Donghae. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
Close
24 / 25
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Members of a conservative civic group attend an anti-North Korea protest at a port in Donghae. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Next Slideshows

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's popular...

9:20am EST
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

Feb 06 2018
Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are...

Feb 06 2018
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence...

Feb 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's popular tourist city of Hualien.

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Streets of Philadelphia

Streets of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate in the streets following their Super Bowl victory.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast