North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its...more

The Mangyongbong 92 approaches a port in Donghae, South Korea. The ethnic Koreans who donated the ferry had used it to travel between Japan and North Korea, sending money and other resources back to North. However, Japan barred the ship from its waters in 2006 in response to a long-range missile test by the North, resulting in a sharp fall in trade, remittances and other exchanges. The ferry had also been suspected by Japan and others of being used to smuggle parts for Pyongyang's illicit nuclear and missile programmes. North Korea's state media has rejected the smuggling accusations as a plot to "justify the hostile policy" of the United States and its allies. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close