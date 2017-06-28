Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 28, 2017 | 5:10pm EDT

North Korean Taekwondo-style

Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
1 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
2 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
3 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
4 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
5 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
6 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
7 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
8 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
9 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
10 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
11 / 12
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation waves to South Korean audiences after demonstrating their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
12 / 12
