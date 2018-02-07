North Korea's cheer squad

Members of North Korean 229-member cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7, 2018. They were among a group of 280 North Koreans who arrived in South Korea, one...more

