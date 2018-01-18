Edition:
North Korea's eclectic architecture

A view of the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A view of Pyongyang's Mirae Scientists Street. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
The Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A metro station interior in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A soldier in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A man walks in front of a replica of a Unha-3 rocket displayed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Soldiers walk in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung on a building in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2013
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
General view of the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A residential building in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The Arch of Reunification in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Children attending the Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2013
The Ryugyong Kimchi Factory. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2014
Solar panels facing the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outside the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
