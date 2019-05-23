North Korea's eclectic architecture
High-rise buildings are seen in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
The unfinished 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel is seen lit up in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of Pyongyang's Mirae Scientists Street. REUTERS/KCNA
A metro station interior in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A soldier in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung on a building in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
The Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
High-rise buildings in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man walks in front of a replica of a Unha-3 rocket displayed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers walk in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
Silk factory employees pass a high-rise on their way to work. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Arch of Reunification in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A view of the Pyongyang skyline, with the unfinished 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
