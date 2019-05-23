Edition:
North Korea's eclectic architecture

High-rise buildings are seen in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2013
The unfinished 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel is seen lit up in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A view of Pyongyang's Mirae Scientists Street. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A metro station interior in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A soldier in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung on a building in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2014
The Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
High-rise buildings in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man walks in front of a replica of a Unha-3 rocket displayed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Soldiers walk in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Silk factory employees pass a high-rise on their way to work. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
The Arch of Reunification in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A view of the Pyongyang skyline, with the unfinished 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
