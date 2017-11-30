North Korea's latest missile test

Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. U.S., Japanese and South Korean officials all agreed the missile, which landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, was likely an...more

Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. U.S., Japanese and South Korean officials all agreed the missile, which landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, was likely an ICBM. The test did not pose a threat to the United States, its territories or allies, the Pentagon said. �It went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they�ve taken, a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world, basically," U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the White House. REUTERS/KCNA

