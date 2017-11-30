North Korea's latest missile test
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017. North Korea said it...more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. North Korea's first missile test since mid-September came a week after U.S. President Donald Trump put North Korea...more
Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. "After watching the successful launch of the new type ICBM Hwasong-15, Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally...more
North Korea said the new missile reached an altitude of about 4,475 km (2,780 miles) - more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station - and flew 950 km (590 miles) during its 53-minute flight. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un is seen as the Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. Kim personally guided the missile test and said the new launcher was "impeccable," state media said. He described the new vehicle as a "breakthrough." North Korea also described itself...more
A view of the Hwasong-15's test. State media said the missile was launched from a newly developed vehicle and that the warhead could withstand the pressure of re-entering the atmosphere. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15. Many nuclear experts say the North has yet to prove it has mastered all technical hurdles, including the ability to deliver a heavy nuclear warhead reliably atop an ICBM, but...more
Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully launched. U.S., Japanese and South Korean officials all agreed the missile, which landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, was likely an...more
