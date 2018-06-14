North Korea's missiles
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
A North Korean missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, August 2017. The test of the Hwasong-12 missile took it over northern Japan's Hokkaido island and into the sea. KCNA/via REUTERS
A woman walks past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, August 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, August 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean missile launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, August 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un guides the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA via Reuters
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire, July 2017. KCNA via Reuters
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un inspects the ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defense Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un watches a ballistic rocket launch drill at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province, April 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front, July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county,...more
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, April 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service
