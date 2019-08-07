North Korea's missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile launch at an unidentified location in North Korea. Kim said the latest missile test was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and South Korean...more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile launch at an unidentified location in North Korea. Kim said the latest missile test was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and South Korean authorities", according to KCNA. KCNA via REUTERS

Close