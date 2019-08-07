North Korea's missiles
A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's latest launch of tactical guided missiles was a warning to the United States and South Korea over their joint military...more
A missile lifts off during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea. Tuesday's missile launch, the North's fourth in less than two weeks, came amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington and U.S.-South Korea military exercises,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile launch at an unidentified location in North Korea. Kim said the latest missile test was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and South Korean...more
A view of a missile launch in North Korea, July 2019. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of two short-range ballistic missiles, July 2019. KCNA/via REUTERS
A missile is seen launched during a military drill in North Korea, May 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a 'strike drill' for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapons into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, May 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a 'strike drill' for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapons, May 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, February 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
Fireworks are seen above the Taedong River during New Year celebrations as visitors pose for a photo in front of an ice sculpture of an intercontinental ballistic missile at the Pyongyang Ice Sculpture Festival in Pyongyang, North Korea, January...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
A North Korean missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, August 2017. The test of the Hwasong-12 missile took it over northern Japan's Hokkaido island and into the sea. KCNA/via REUTERS
A woman walks past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, August 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, August 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean missile launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, August 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un guides the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA via Reuters
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire, July 2017. KCNA via Reuters
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un inspects the ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of ICBM Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defense Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
People watch a huge screen showing the test-launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, July 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un watches a ballistic rocket launch drill at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile, April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province, April 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location, March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front, July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county,...more
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, April 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service
