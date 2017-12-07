Notable deaths in 2017

New York gossip columnist Liz Smith, 94, helped lead the media's charge into celebrity news. The Texas native chronicled the lives of Hollywood and Broadway stars, along with moguls, models and the wealthy, starting in the 1950s. She famously broke the news of Donald Trump's separation from his first wife, Ivana, in the New York Daily News, one of several papers where she worked over the years. She also worked at New York Newsday and the New York Post. Her column was widely syndicated, and at her peak she earned more than $1 million a year, according to the New York Times. Unlike her predecessors in the gossip field, her coverage often had less to do with scandal and more about offering readers a window into the lives of the rich and famous. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Close