Notable deaths in 2018

Former U.N. Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died August 18 at the age of 80, after decades of championing efforts to try to end protracted conflicts in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. After rising through the ranks of the United Nations, Annan served two terms as U.N. Secretary-General in New York from 1997-2006. His 10-year-old foundation promotes good governance and the transformation of African agriculture. "In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whom Annan had chosen to head the U.N. refugee agency, said in a statement. Annan and the United Nations shared the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to reform the world body and give priority to human rights issues. As head of U.N. peacekeeping operations, Annan was criticized for the world body's failure to halt the genocide in Rwanda in the 1990s. As U.N. boss he was linked to peace efforts to reunite the divided island of Cyprus, submitting a reunification blueprint which was rejected in a referendum by Greek Cypriots in 2004. He staunchly opposed the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and later served as the first U.N. envoy at the start of Syria's war, but quit after world powers failed to fulfill their commitments, saying: "I lost my troops on the way to Damascus." "The U.N. can be improved, it is not perfect but if it didn't exist you would have to create it," he told the BBC's Hard Talk during an interview for his 80th birthday in April, recorded at the Geneva Graduate Institute where he had studied. "I am a stubborn optimist, I was born an optimist and will remain an optimist." REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close