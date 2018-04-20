Notable deaths in 2018
Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in Europe, was found dead at the age of 28, his U.S. publicist said. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, died in Muscat, Oman. Avicii, known for...more
Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son both sworn in as president, died at the age of 92. Bush was the wife of the 41st president, George H.W. Bush, and mother of the 43rd, George W. Bush. Dubbed "The Silver...more
Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain the origins of the universe, the mysteries of black holes and the nature of time itself, died aged 76. Hawking's formidable mind probed the very limits of human understanding both in the vastness of space and in...more
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who emerged as a combative anti-apartheid campaigner during her husband Nelson Mandela's decades in jail but whose reputation was later tarnished by allegations of violence, died at the age of 81. Madikizela-Mandela...more
U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who counseled presidents and preached to millions across the world from his native North Carolina to communist North Korea during his 70 years in the pulpit, died at the age of 99. According to his ministry, he preached...more
Actress Sridevi, arguably Bollywood's first female superstar, died at the age of 54. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, she started acting at age four, appearing in several Tamil films in the 60's and 70's,...more
A powerful orator from humble beginnings, Morgan Tsvangirai was arguably Zimbabwe's most popular politician and came within a whisker of unseating Robert Mugabe only to be outmaneuvered and ultimately outlived by his long-time nemesis. At the peak of...more
The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on aged 68 after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported. The nuclear scientist was also known as "Fidelito",...more
Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died at the age of 46. O'Riordan's distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries' rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits "Linger", "Dreams" and "Zombie."...more
French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, an aristocrat who founded the house of Givenchy in the 1950s, becoming famous for dressing the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Grace Kelly, died at the age of 91. A commanding presence in fashion...more
Mark Salling, an actor who played a supporting role in the TV show "Glee," died at age 35, weeks before his March 2018 sentencing on child pornography charges. Salling pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing child pornography, admitting he...more
Denmark's Prince Henrik died at age 83, taking to the grave his resentment at playing second fiddle to his wife, Queen Margrethe. Resenting never being named king, in 2016, he renounced the title of prince consort and spent much of his time at a...more
Singer Yvonne Staples (L, seen here with her sister Mavis, R) died at the age of 80. She was part of gospel and soul group The Staple Singers, known as "God's greatest hitmakers." The group was formed in 1948 with Pops on guitar and siblings Mavis,...more
Roger Bannister, who died aged 88, will live forever in the annals of athletics history as the first man to run a mile in under four minutes. The record-breaking run was on the Oxford University track during a local athletics meeting with only a few...more
Democratic U.S. Representative Louise Slaughter, a Kentucky blacksmith's daughter who became a leading progressive voice in Congress from New York, died at age 88. Born in Kentucky, Slaughter was first elected to Congress in 1986. She served as chair...more
Actor John Mahoney, best known for his role as Martin Crane, the cranky father of two psychiatrists on television series "Frasier," died at age 77. The British-born actor trained at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago as he was nearing age 40....more
Rusty Staub, a beloved slugger dubbed "Le Grand Orange" by fans of the Montreal Expos and later embraced as a team leader of the New York Mets, died at age 73 after a 23-year Major League Baseball career and a retirement devoted to charity. Staub was...more
Actor Reg E. Cathey died at the age of 59. He appeared on television shows such as "The Wire," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and played Freddy on "House of Cards," a role for which he won a 2015 Emmy for outstanding guest actor. REUTERS/Danny...more
Canadian mining magnate Peter Munk, who built Barrick Gold Corp from a single mine into the world's largest producer of gold, died at the age of 90. Munk forged Barrick to dominate the global gold mining industry via a string of canny acquisitions...more
