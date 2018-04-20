Edition:
Notable deaths in 2018

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in Europe, was found dead at the age of 28, his U.S. publicist said. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, died in Muscat, Oman. Avicii, known for international hits like "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother," announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring, but he kept making music and was nominated for a Billboard music award earlier this week. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son both sworn in as president, died at the age of 92. Bush was the wife of the 41st president, George H.W. Bush, and mother of the 43rd, George W. Bush. Dubbed "The Silver Fox" by her husband and children, Bush was known for her snow-white hair and for being fiercely protective of her family. Bush had an independent streak and could be sharp-tongued. As first lady, she promoted literacy and reading but said she was more interested in running a household than helping her husband run the country. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain the origins of the universe, the mysteries of black holes and the nature of time itself, died aged 76. Hawking's formidable mind probed the very limits of human understanding both in the vastness of space and in the bizarre sub-molecular world of quantum theory, which he said could predict what happens at the beginning and end of time. Ravaged by the wasting motor neurone disease he developed at 21, Hawking was confined to a wheelchair for most of his life. As his condition worsened, he had to speak through a voice synthesizer and communicating by moving his eyebrows - but at the same time became the world's most recognizable scientist. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who emerged as a combative anti-apartheid campaigner during her husband Nelson Mandela's decades in jail but whose reputation was later tarnished by allegations of violence, died at the age of 81. Madikizela-Mandela campaigned tirelessly for her husband's release from jail during the years of white minority rule and became a liberation hero in her own right. But her legacy was later tarnished. As evidence emerged in the dying years of apartheid of the brutality of her Soweto enforcers, known as the "Mandela United Football Club", some South Africans questioned her 'Mother of the Nation' sobriquet. Blamed for the killing of activist Stompie Seipei, who was found near her Soweto home with his throat cut, she was convicted in 1991 of kidnapping and assaulting the 14-year-old because he was suspected of being an informer. Her six-year jail sentence was reduced to a fine and a 2-year suspended sentence on appeal. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

U.S. evangelist Billy Graham, who counseled presidents and preached to millions across the world from his native North Carolina to communist North Korea during his 70 years in the pulpit, died at the age of 99. According to his ministry, he preached Christianity to more people than anyone else in history, reaching hundreds of millions of people either in person or via TV and satellite links. Graham became the de facto White House chaplain to several U.S. presidents, most famously Richard Nixon. He also met with scores of world leaders and was the first noted evangelist to take his message behind the Iron Curtain. REUTERS/Stringer

Actress Sridevi, arguably Bollywood's first female superstar, died at the age of 54. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, she started acting at age four, appearing in several Tamil films in the 60's and 70's, and eventually dropping out of school for a career in the movies. She acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, making her presence felt performing alongside leading men such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A powerful orator from humble beginnings, Morgan Tsvangirai was arguably Zimbabwe's most popular politician and came within a whisker of unseating Robert Mugabe only to be outmaneuvered and ultimately outlived by his long-time nemesis. At the peak of his career, the self-taught son of a brick-layer served as prime minister to Mugabe's president in a 2009-2013 unity government cobbled together after a disputed and violent election in which scores of his supporters were killed. His presence helped stabilize an economy in freefall but Mugabe reneged on pledges to overhaul the former British colony's partisan security forces and Tsvangirai was shunted back into his familiar role as opposition gadfly. A hefty electoral defeat in 2013, blamed in part on Tsvangirai's involvement in two sex scandals, put paid to his dreams of one day leading the southern African nation and three years later he revealed he was being treated for colon cancer. He died aged 65, after 18 months of treatment in neighboring South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on aged 68 after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported. The nuclear scientist was also known as "Fidelito", or Little Fidel, because of how much he looked like his father. Fidelito, who had the highest public profile of all Castro's children, was born in 1949 out of his brief marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart before he went on to topple a U.S.-backed dictator and build a communist-run state on the doorstep of the United States during the Cold War. Through his mother, Castro Diaz-Balart was the cousin of some of Castro's most bitter enemies in the Cuban American exile community, U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and former U.S. congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart. He was also the subject of a dramatic custody dispute between the two families as a child. Cuba scholars say his mother took him with her to the United States when he was aged five after announcing she wanted a divorce from Castro, while he was imprisoned for an attack on the Moncada military barracks in Santiago. Castro was able to bring Fidelito back to Cuba after the 1959 revolution. A multilingual nuclear physicist who studied in the former Soviet Union, Castro Diaz-Balart was head of Cuba's national nuclear program from 1980 to 1992, and spearheaded the development of a nuclear plant on the Caribbean's largest island until his father fired him. Fidelito had been working for his uncle President Raul Castro as a scientific counselor to the Cuban Council of State and Vice-president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences at the time of his death. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died at the age of 46. O'Riordan's distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries' rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits "Linger", "Dreams" and "Zombie." The band went on to sell over 40 million records to become Ireland's second-best-selling rock band after U2. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, an aristocrat who founded the house of Givenchy in the 1950s, becoming famous for dressing the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Grace Kelly, died at the age of 91. A commanding presence in fashion from the moment he presented his first collection in Paris at the age of 24, Givenchy became synonymous with elegance and an insouciant glamor. He designed the black dress Audrey Hepburn wore in "Breakfast at Tiffany's". His hallmark creations, including balloon-sleeved blouses and calf-length trousers with flared hems, were hailed in their time as airy alternatives to the tight waists and artificial curves of the then-dominant "New Look" of Christian Dior. After more than 30 years in charge, he sold his label to the French luxury goods group LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton in 1988, staying on under LVMH control before retiring in 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Mark Salling, an actor who played a supporting role in the TV show "Glee," died at age 35, weeks before his March 2018 sentencing on child pornography charges. Salling pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing child pornography, admitting he had downloaded 25,000 sexual images of children onto his computer from the Internet. Salling faced a sentence of between four to seven years in prison under the plea agreement he reached with prosecutors, the Justice Department said in December 2017. From 2009 to 2015, Salling appeared in "Glee," an award-winning show on Fox. He played Puck, a bully and a football player who showed a softer side when he joined the glee club at his high school. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Denmark's Prince Henrik died at age 83, taking to the grave his resentment at playing second fiddle to his wife, Queen Margrethe. Resenting never being named king, in 2016, he renounced the title of prince consort and spent much of his time at a chateau on a vineyard in southwestern France, although he remained married to the queen and officially still lived with her. In August 2017, Henrik announced he did not wish to be buried next to the queen, breaking a 459-year-old tradition. Shortly afterwards, the palace announced he had dementia. Born Henri Marie Jean Andre de Laborde de Monpezat in France in 1934, Henrik married Margrethe in 1967. They have two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim. Both loved and criticized by the Danes for his aristocratic manner, exemplified by his colorful clothes and thick French accent, in recent years Henrik found support particularly amongst the Danish youth for breaking with Danish norms. Known for his love of wine and food, the prince also wrote poetry, made sculptures and published cookery books. Scanpix Denmark/Keld Navntoft/via REUTERS

Singer Yvonne Staples (L, seen here with her sister Mavis, R) died at the age of 80. She was part of gospel and soul group The Staple Singers, known as "God's greatest hitmakers." The group was formed in 1948 with Pops on guitar and siblings Mavis, Cleotha, Pervis and Yvonne singing. The group first played churches in the Midwest and put out their first recording in 1953. Their gospel hits included "On My Way to Heaven," "With the Circle Be Unbroken" and "Pray On." The family became active in the civil rights movement in 1962 after hearing Martin Luther King Jr. speak while the family was on tour. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Bannister, who died aged 88, will live forever in the annals of athletics history as the first man to run a mile in under four minutes. The record-breaking run was on the Oxford University track during a local athletics meeting with only a few spectators witnessing the Englishman's destruction of the myth that no human being could run so fast. Bannister made headlines around the world at the age of 25. His achievement opened the physical and psychological door for many other milers who have since beaten his time of three minutes 59.4 seconds. REUTERS/David Bebber

Democratic U.S. Representative Louise Slaughter, a Kentucky blacksmith's daughter who became a leading progressive voice in Congress from New York, died at age 88. Born in Kentucky, Slaughter was first elected to Congress in 1986. She served as chair of the powerful House Rules Committee from 2007 to 2011, the first woman to hold the position. At the time of her death, Slaughter was the top Democrat on the panel. One of the longest-serving women in the House of Representatives, Slaughter fought for the rights for women and minorities throughout her tenure. She backed the Affordable Care Act, the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and student aid legislation. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Actor John Mahoney, best known for his role as Martin Crane, the cranky father of two psychiatrists on television series "Frasier," died at age 77. The British-born actor trained at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago as he was nearing age 40. Mahoney received two Emmy nominations for his role on "Frasier," and also won a Tony Award for best featured actor in a play for his performance in "The House of Blue Leaves." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rusty Staub, a beloved slugger dubbed "Le Grand Orange" by fans of the Montreal Expos and later embraced as a team leader of the New York Mets, died at age 73 after a 23-year Major League Baseball career and a retirement devoted to charity. Staub was awarded spots on six All-Star teams over a career with five teams in which he compiled a solid .279 batting average, with 2,716 base hits, 292 home runs and 1,466 runs batted in. After baseball, Staub became restaurant owner and an active philanthropist and fundraiser. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Actor Reg E. Cathey died at the age of 59. He appeared on television shows such as "The Wire," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and played Freddy on "House of Cards," a role for which he won a 2015 Emmy for outstanding guest actor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Canadian mining magnate Peter Munk, who built Barrick Gold Corp from a single mine into the world's largest producer of gold, died at the age of 90. Munk forged Barrick to dominate the global gold mining industry via a string of canny acquisitions after founding the Toronto-based company in 1983. Born in Budapest, he fled after Hungary was invaded by Nazi Germany in 1944 and cited a "tremendous obligation" to repay his debt to Canada, which took in him and 13 family members during World War Two. The blunt-spoken Munk, who once said getting old was "not for sissies", was a dedicated philanthropist, donating millions to healthcare and universities in Toronto and Israel. He was named a Companion to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honor, in 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

