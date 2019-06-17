Notable deaths in 2019
Gloria Vanderbilt, the "poor little rich girl" who lived a life at the highest levels of fashion, society and wealth as an heir to one of the greatest family fortunes in U.S. history, died on Monday at the age of 95. Vanderbilt became a fashion icon...more
Dr. John, a six-time Grammy winner who in his incarnation as the "Night Tripper" brought the New Orleans voodoo vibe to America's music scene and became one of the most venerated pianists in the city's rich musical history, died on June 6 at age 77....more
Bill Buckner, the 1980 National League batting champion who registered more than 2,700 hits during a career that touched four decades, died May 27 after a battle with dementia. He was 69. Buckner debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers at age 19 in...more
Three-times Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, regarded as one of the finest racers of all time and who later became a successful airline entrepreneur, has died at 70 on May 20. Lauda won two world championships in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and...more
Emmy-winning actor Tim Conway, who brought an endearing, free-wheeling goofiness to skits on "The Carol Burnett Show" that cracked up his castmates as well as the audience, died May 14 at the age of 85. Conway first found television fame on the 1960s...more
Actress Doris Day, who became one of the greatest box-office attractions of her time as the cheery, freckle-faced personification of wholesomeness, died May 13 at the age of 97. Day co-starred with 1950s and '60s superstars such as Rock Hudson and...more
British-born actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, the loyal, furry companion of space buccaneer Han Solo in five of the "Star Wars" movies, died on April 30 at age 74. Mayhew, whose face was never seen in the films, made his first...more
John Singleton, who made his movie directorial debut with the acclaimed "Boyz n the Hood" about young men struggling in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighborhood, died April 29 at the age of 51. His family said it had made the "agonizing decision" to...more
Centrist Republican Richard Lugar, a soft-spoken foreign policy powerhouse who championed nuclear nonproliferation during 36 years in the U.S. Senate, died April 28 at age 87. Lugar, a professorial Midwesterner known for his keen intellect and mild...more
Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean, who oversaw the transformation of the Grand Duchy into an international financial center before abdicating and handing over to his son, died April 23 at the age of 98. His early life was overshadowed by World War Two -...more
Peru's former president Alan Garcia shot himself in the head on April 27 to avoid arrest in connection with alleged bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht, taking his own life, in the most dramatic turn yet in Latin America's largest graft scandal....more
Mirjana Markovic, the widow of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic who played a key role in her husband's policies during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, died in Russia on April 14 aged 76. Markovic, seen by critics as a Lady Macbeth...more
Agnes Varda, the Belgian-born grande dame of French cinema and an influential force behind the New Wave movement, died at her home in Paris on March 29. She was 90 years old. A close contemporary of cinema legends such as Francois Truffaut and...more
Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on March 31, media reports said. Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing...more
Actor Luke Perry, who rose to superstardom on the teen-oriented 1990s U.S. television drama "Beverly Hills 90210" and then aged into a fatherly role on comic-based "Riverdale," died March 4 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke a week earlier....more
Keith Flint, the Prodigy lead singer who captured the hedonistic spirit of 1990s British rave culture, was found dead March 4 aged 49 in what the band's founder described as a suicide. Flint was one of the best known faces of British electronic...more
Haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the fashion industry with his extravagant outfits and striking catwalks, died February 19 aged 85. Instantly recognizable in his dark suits, pony-tailed white hair and...more
Lee Radziwill (pictured 2nd R with daughter Anna Christina Radziwill), the younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (L) who was witness to history in the "Camelot" White House, married a prince and counted Andy Warhol, Truman Capote and Rudolf...more
Yannis Behrakis, one of Reuters' most decorated and best-loved photographers, died March 2 after a long battle with cancer. He was 58. After joining the news wire 30 years ago, Behrakis covered many of the most tumultuous events around the world,...more
Acclaimed conductor, composer and pianist Andre Previn, a versatile musician who won four Academy Awards for film scores and led some of the world's great orchestras while mastering a rainbow of musical forms, died on February 28 at age 89. Previn,...more
Stanley Donen, the former dancer who directed some of Hollywood's greatest musicals including Gene Kelly's landmark "Singin' in the Rain," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "On the Town," died February 21 at age 94. Donen, who was given an...more
Cardiff City's Argentina-born soccer player Emiliano Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft...more
Carol Channing, who won over audiences with a giddy, guileless charm in trademark roles in Broadway's "Hello Dolly" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," died January 15 at the age of 97, according to her publicist. Channing died of natural causes in...more
Bob Einstein, an offbeat comedian and writer whose career stretched from "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" to "Curb Your Enthusiasm," died January 2 at age 76. Einstein was known most recently for playing Marty Funkhouser, the aggravating old...more
Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor who portrayed Adolf Hitler in Oscar-nominated film "Downfall" and the kindly grandfather in "Heidi," died of cancer on February 16 aged 77. Ganz had been active in German language theater, film and television for more than...more
Gordon Banks, the goalkeeper in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, died February 12 at the age of 81. Banks won 73 caps for England between 1963 and 1972 and made nearly 200 appearances for Stoke before his playing career was brought to an end in...more
John Dingell, a gruff Michigan Democrat who entered the U.S. House of Representatives in 1955 to finish his late father's term and became a legislative heavyweight and longest-serving member of Congress, died on February 7. He was 92. The former...more
Pegi Young (L) seen here with former husband and musician Neil Young, died January 1 at the age of 66. She was a co-founder of the Bridge School for children with severe disabilities, created in part by the Youngs when they were unable to find a...more
John Bogle, whose family's struggles during the Great Depression led him to pioneer low-cost investing and to found Vanguard Group, now the world's biggest mutual fund firm, died January 16 at the age of 89. He often mixed sharp rhetoric with a wry...more
British actor Albert Finney, who rose to fame on a post-war wave of gritty, working-class dramas and became an Oscar-nominated international star, died February 7 at the age of 82. Born in Salford, Greater Manchester, in 1936, he began his career as...more
Walter B. Jones, a veteran Republican U.S. congressman from North Carolina, died February 10 at age 76. Jones was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1995 and had been a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, instrumental in...more
Former U.S. pairs skating champion John Coughlin died January 18 at his home in Kansas City, Mo., USA Today reported. He was 33. The newspaper attributed its report to a Facebook post from his sister. "My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate...more
Hall of Famer and trailblazing baseball legend Frank Robinson passed away February 7 at the age of 83. Robinson ranks 10th in baseball history with 586 career homers and won MVP awards in both the National and American Leagues. He also became the...more
French composer and pianist Michel Legrand died February 26 at 86 after a career in which he stood out for soundtracks in screen musicals with Catherine Deneuve and that won him three Oscars. Born in 1932 in Paris and son of conductor and composer...more
