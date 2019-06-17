Edition:
Notable deaths in 2019

Gloria Vanderbilt, the "poor little rich girl" who lived a life at the highest levels of fashion, society and wealth as an heir to one of the greatest family fortunes in U.S. history, died on Monday at the age of 95. Vanderbilt became a fashion icon in the 1970s with an eponymous line of tight-fitting blue jeans that bore her signature and trademark swan logo. They were a must-have for any woman with aspirations to style. Vanderbilt was born into wealth on Feb. 20, 1924, in New York City. She was the great-great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, the 19th century railroad and shipping magnate who amassed one of the greatest fortunes of the time. She was not yet 2 years old when her father, Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt, died and she spent many of the following years living in Europe with her mother, Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt, on her trust fund, which was estimated at $2.5 million - the equivalent of at least $33 million today. Gloria's aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, who founded the Whitney Museum of American Art, said Gloria's mother was misusing the trust fund on a free-wheeling lifestyle that included a female lover, and went to court. Whitney won custody of the child in an acrimonious, sensationalized case that eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Vanderbilt said being taken from her mother started her on a lifelong quest for love and approval. Sex, Vanderbilt said, was a subject she found endlessly fascinating. One of her memoirs told of her romances with Hollywood figures such as Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Gene Kelly and Howard Hughes (she was a teenager at the time), as well as various married men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dr. John, a six-time Grammy winner who in his incarnation as the "Night Tripper" brought the New Orleans voodoo vibe to America's music scene and became one of the most venerated pianists in the city's rich musical history, died on June 6 at age 77. The New Orleans native was born Malcolm John Rebennack into a family of amateur musicians, including an aunt who taught him to play piano. In grade school he began hanging around clubs, and by the time he was a teenager, Rebennack was playing in rough bars and strip clubs. Along the way, he absorbed a blend of rhythm and blues, cowboy songs, gospel and jazz, as well as New Orleans' Mardi Gras music, boogie, barrelhouse piano and funk - or "fonk," as he pronounced it. He created the stage character of Dr. John the Night Tripper, a shaman-like figure draped in furs and feathers, beads and Mardi Gras Indian-style headdresses who would make his entrance in a cloud of smoke. Eventually Dr. John would become an heir to the New Orleans keyboard tradition of Jelly Roll Morton, Professor Longhair, Huey "Piano" Smith and Fats Domino. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Bill Buckner, the 1980 National League batting champion who registered more than 2,700 hits during a career that touched four decades, died May 27 after a battle with dementia. He was 69. Buckner debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers at age 19 in 1969, became an All-Star, won a batting title with the Chicago Cubs, and committed the infamous error at first base for the Boston Red Sox during the 1986 World Series. Buckner batted better than .300 in seven seasons, including a National League-leading .324 clip in 1980. The left-handed batter also led the NL in doubles in his All-Star season of 1981 (35) and 1983 (38) and retired after the 1990 season with a .289 lifetime average and 2,715 hits, 174 homers, 498 doubles, 1,077 runs and 1,208 RBIs in 2,517 games. Despite those numbers, Buckner was forever linked to his defensive gaffe in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the New York Mets. Seeking their first title since 1918, the Red Sox were up 3-2 in the series and leading 5-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning. After the Mets scored two runs to tie it, a ground ball by Mookie Wilson passed through Buckner's legs and allowed Ray Knight to score the winning run. New York went on to win Game 7, and the error became the defining moment of Buckner's career. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Three-times Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, regarded as one of the finest racers of all time and who later became a successful airline entrepreneur, has died at 70 on May 20. Lauda won two world championships in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and a third in 1984 with McLaren. He had a near-fatal crash in 1976 when racing at the Nuerburgring but despite suffering horrific burns, he was soon back in his Ferrari with a modified helmet and went on to claim his second world title. His rivalry with British driver James Hunt, the 1976 champion for McLaren, was intense and became the subject of the acclaimed 2013 film "Rush". After two less successful years at rival outfit Brabham and then a two-year hiatus, Lauda returned to F1 for another four seasons at McLaren and won the 1984 title by a half-point over teammate Alain Prost. While taking his first break after Brabham, Lauda set up a charter airline and returned to his aviation business full-time after bowing out of racing. Through the 1980s and 1990s, he grew 'Lauda Air' into an international carrier with long-haul flights out of Austria across the globe before it was merged into Austrian Airlines in 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Emmy-winning actor Tim Conway, who brought an endearing, free-wheeling goofiness to skits on "The Carol Burnett Show" that cracked up his castmates as well as the audience, died May 14 at the age of 85. Conway first found television fame on the 1960s comedy "McHale's Navy" playing Ensign Parker, a befuddled by-the-book officer in a group of unconventional sailors in the Pacific during World War Two. He would find greater success in the comedy sketches on Burnett's show starting in 1968. He was at his best with characters that were a little naive, clumsy or slow-witted, and especially when teamed with straight man Harvey Korman and given the chance to show off his improvisational and slapstick skills. Conway won three Emmy awards for acting on the Burnett show and a fourth as a writer in the 1960s and '70s. He also won guest actor Emmys for a 1996 appearance on "Coach" and another in 2008 for "30 Rock." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Doris Day, who became one of the greatest box-office attractions of her time as the cheery, freckle-faced personification of wholesomeness, died May 13 at the age of 97. Day co-starred with 1950s and '60s superstars such as Rock Hudson and Cary Grant. Her shiny girl-next-door image was built on a series of innocent romantic comedies, including "Pillow Talk," for which Day received an Oscar nomination, "That Touch of Mink" and "The Thrill of It All." Day also had hit records, most notably "Que Sera, Sera" from the movie "The Man Who Knew Too Much." It became her theme song, even though she had initially been reluctant to record it. Day's life was not always as sunny as her movie roles. She married four times, was divorced three times and widowed once, suffered a nervous breakdown and had severe financial trouble after one husband squandered her money. "My public image is unshakably that of America's wholesome virgin, the girl next door, carefree and brimming with happiness," she said in a memoir, "an image, I can assure you, more make-believe than any film part I ever played. But I am Miss Chastity Belt and that's all there is to it." Courtesy William P. Gottlieb/Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Fund Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

British-born actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, the loyal, furry companion of space buccaneer Han Solo in five of the "Star Wars" movies, died on April 30 at age 74. Mayhew, whose face was never seen in the films, made his first appearance as the beloved, bleating co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon in the landmark 1977 sci-fi action-thriller "Star Wars," and went on to co-star in four more films in the blockbuster series. He retired from playing Chewbacca for health reasons, although his family recalled that for Mayhew's final turn as the heroic Wookiee in "The Force Awakens," he "fought his way back from being wheelchair-bound to stand tall" once more as the wooly character in the 2015 film. Deprived of recognizable speech and with facial expressions limited by the Wookiee mask he wore, Mayhew relied on body language to portray the emotional range of a character who could be both fearsome and sensitive. "Chewie transformed me," Mayhew once said of performing in the costume, according to a profile posted on the official StarWars.com website run by Lucasfilm studio. "The attitude was different. The walk was different. Do the scenes, come back, take the mask off, Peter was back." REUTERS/Paul Hackett

John Singleton, who made his movie directorial debut with the acclaimed "Boyz n the Hood" about young men struggling in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighborhood, died April 29 at the age of 51. His family said it had made the "agonizing decision" to withdraw life support from Singleton after he recently suffered a stroke. Singleton was a native of South Central Los Angeles, the community that was the setting for "Boyz n the Hood," a drama about friendship amid the peril of gang violence. He became the first African-American and the youngest person to be nominated for an Academy award for best director, at age 24, for the movie. Singleton later directed movies such as action film "2 Fast 2 Furious" and historical drama "Rosewood." He is the creator and executive producer of current cable TV series "Snowfall" about the start of the cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. His family said Singleton "is a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Centrist Republican Richard Lugar, a soft-spoken foreign policy powerhouse who championed nuclear nonproliferation during 36 years in the U.S. Senate, died April 28 at age 87. Lugar, a professorial Midwesterner known for his keen intellect and mild demeanor, served eight years as mayor of Indianapolis starting in 1968 before his long stint in the Senate from 1977 to 2013. He was the longest-serving senator ever from Indiana. Lugar was an influential Republican voice on foreign policy. A former Rhodes scholar and an avid runner into his 70s, Lugar served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and also headed the Agriculture Committee. He unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1996. As a senator, Lugar sought to curb the spread of nuclear weapons globally. His greatest achievement, forged alongside centrist Democratic Senator Sam Nunn, was a law under which the United States paid for the dismantling and elimination of the nuclear weapons in the former Soviet Union as well as chemical and biological arms. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean, who oversaw the transformation of the Grand Duchy into an international financial center before abdicating and handing over to his son, died April 23 at the age of 98. His early life was overshadowed by World War Two - his family had to flee invading Nazi troop and seek refuge in the United States and Canada. Jean returned to Europe in 1942 to receive military training at Sandhurst in Britain. He briefly served as a guard at Buckingham Palace before joining Allied forces in Normandy in 1944, taking part in the battle of Caen. After the war, Jean married Belgian princess Josephine Charlotte and had five children. He became the country's sixth Grand Duke when his mother Charlotte abdicated in 1964. During his 36 years as the head of state, his country of half a million inhabitants wedged in between Belgium, Germany and France, turned from an industrial backwater into an international financial hub. Jean had groomed his oldest son Henri to become his successor when he transferred most of his duties to him in 1998. He stepped down as Grand Duke in 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Peru's former president Alan Garcia shot himself in the head on April 27 to avoid arrest in connection with alleged bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht, taking his own life, in the most dramatic turn yet in Latin America's largest graft scandal. Garcia, a towering and charismatic figure who played a central role in Peruvian politics for more than three decades, died in a hospital at age 69 after shooting himself at his house in Lima when police arrived with a warrant for his arrest. Garcia's death shocked the Andean country that had watched his transition from a fiery leftist who was elected president at age 36 to a free-market crusader who won a second term in 2006. A pugnacious politician considered one of Latin America's best orators, Garcia had long been dogged by graft allegations that he brushed off as baseless political smears. But prosecutors investigating Odebrecht gathered enough evidence to secure a judicial order this week to hold Garcia in pre-trial detention while they prepared charges against him, arguing that he might flee or obstruct their work. Odebrecht, a family-owned construction conglomerate, spurred probes across Latin America after it admitted publicly in late 2016 that it had secured lucrative contracts in the region by bribing politicians. Former Odebrecht executives are now cooperating with prosecutors as informants. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Mirjana Markovic, the widow of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic who played a key role in her husband's policies during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, died in Russia on April 14 aged 76. Markovic, seen by critics as a Lady Macbeth figure goading her husband on to crush his enemies and defy the West, died in a hospital in Moscow, where she had lived in exile since fleeing Serbia in 2003 to evade prosecution on abuse of office charges. Markovic, a former sociology professor at Belgrade University, was a close political confidante of her husband, who swept to power on a wave of Serbia nationalism in 1990. She stood by him during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia and NATO's 1999 aerial bombing campaign that aimed to end Serbian forces' crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists in the Serbian province of Kosovo. Milosevic lost power in 2000 in a popular uprising and was extradited to The Hague a year later to face war crimes charges. He was found dead in his cell in The Hague on March 11, 2006. Markovic and Milosevic were childhood sweethearts and became inseparable. Though she owed her political influence to her role as his closest adviser and confidante, she also built up her own power base in the neo-communist Yugoslav United Left. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Agnes Varda, the Belgian-born grande dame of French cinema and an influential force behind the New Wave movement, died at her home in Paris on March 29. She was 90 years old. A close contemporary of cinema legends such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 and the Berlin Film Festival's Berlinale Camera lifetime achievement award in February. She made her most recent film, "Agnes by Varda," which shows her discussing her work before live audiences and extracts from earlier films spliced in, to help bid farewell to her audience. "I have to prepare myself to say goodbye and go away," Varda told a news conference in Berlin in February. Varda began her career as a stills photographer before becoming one of the leading voices and maverick of the Left Bank Cinema and French New Wave. Her films focused on the issues faced by ordinary people, such as harvesters (The Gleaners and I, 2000), drifters (Vagabond, 1985) and on women in particular (Cleo from 5 to 7, 1962). A rare female voice in the New Wave movement, Varda's works are often considered feminist because of her use of female protagonists. "Women have to make jokes about themselves, laugh about themselves, because they have nothing to lose," she once said. Varda was making movies until the end. At the age of 89, she partnered with the French photographer and muralist known as JR on "Faces Places," a film that featured the two meandering through rural France, encountering the locals and forming their own friendship. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on March 31, media reports said. Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources. According to the newspaper, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in south Los Angeles and often talked about being in a street gang during his teenage years. He had since become a community organizer, according to media reports. His debut studio album, "Victory Lap" was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Actor Luke Perry, who rose to superstardom on the teen-oriented 1990s U.S. television drama "Beverly Hills 90210" and then aged into a fatherly role on comic-based "Riverdale," died March 4 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke a week earlier. Since 2016, Perry had played Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, in the television series "Riverdale," a dark twist on the Archie comic books, but more than 20 years earlier the actor had been a heartthrob who adorned the cover of scores of magazines aimed at adolescent girls, thanks to "Beverly Hills 90210." The series, which aired on the Fox network, was about a group of attractive high school students living the sweet life amid Southern California affluence while dealing with teen angst, as well as a raft of more serious issues such as date rape, AIDS and teen pregnancy. Perry was in his mid-20s when he started playing high schooler Dylan McKay, a brooding loner on a motorcycle with prominent sideburns and bad-boy tendencies. An avalanche of comparisons to the late James Dean soon followed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keith Flint, the Prodigy lead singer who captured the hedonistic spirit of 1990s British rave culture, was found dead March 4 aged 49 in what the band's founder described as a suicide. Flint was one of the best known faces of British electronic music, performing apparently random dance moves often with eccentric hair cuts, sometimes styled as devil's horns, and heavy makeup around his eyes. "I'm a firestarter, twisted firestarter," Flint sang in the 1996 hit which introduced the blistering sounds of Britain's underground rave generation to the mainstream. "I'm the self inflicted, mind detonator, yeah." Will Hodgkinson, rock critic for The Times, said Flint personified the British rave culture of the early 1990s. "After meeting (founder Liam) Howlett at a rave in 1989, Flint helped to turn the Prodigy into a band that captured the spirit of young Britain at the time: hedonistic, semi-legal, and definitely interested in doing some freaky dancing at a rave at three in the morning, ideally on ecstasy," Hodgkinson said. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the fashion industry with his extravagant outfits and striking catwalks, died February 19 aged 85. Instantly recognizable in his dark suits, pony-tailed white hair and sunglasses, Lagerfeld was best known for his association with Chanel but delivered collections for LVMH's Fendi and his own eponymous label. The German designer was best known for his association with France's Chanel, dating back to 1983. The brand, the legend now goes, risked becoming the preserve of monied grannies before he arrived, slashing hemlines and adding glitz to the prim tweed suits of what is now one of the world's most valuable couture houses. A craftsman who combined artistic instinct, business acumen and commensurate ego, Lagerfeld was known for his strikingly visual fashion show displays. But Lagerfeld, who simultaneously churned out collections for LVMH's Fendi and his eponymous label - an unheard of feat in fashion - was almost a brand in his own right. Sporting dark suits, white, pony-tailed hair and tinted sunglasses in his later years that made him instantly recognizable, an irreverent wit was also part of a carefully crafted persona. "I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that," runs one legendary quote attributed to him, and often recycled to convey the person he liked to play. "It is like a mask. And for me the Carnival of Venice lasts all year long." REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Lee Radziwill (pictured 2nd R with daughter Anna Christina Radziwill), the younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (L) who was witness to history in the "Camelot" White House, married a prince and counted Andy Warhol, Truman Capote and Rudolf Nureyev as friends in a star-studded life, died February 15 at the age of 85. Radziwill's world was inhabited by doyennes of high society, artistic celebrities, fashion moguls and wealthy, prominent husbands - including one whose royal status made her a real-life princess. She was an actress, interior decorator, author, fashion public relations executive and television interviewer, although some of those careers were short-lived. Radziwill was a portrait of sophistication and words such as "enchanting" and "adored" seasoned her conversations. For years she was a perennial entry on international best-dressed lists. Caroline Lee Bouvier was born March 3, 1933, in Southampton, New York, four years after her sister, the future first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. She was called Lee to appease a "rather unpleasant grandfather," Radziwill told the New York Times. The Bouvier sisters were close but there was an undercurrent of competition between them. One biographer said the girls' father, the dashing John "Black Jack" Bouvier, favored Jackie and Lee felt she could not live up to his expectations. Both girls idolized their father but Lee said she had a difficult relationship with their mother, Janet, who called her fat. Radziwill recoiled at suggestions of resentment toward her sister, telling People magazine in 1976, "It's just the most ludicrous talk in the world that we're rivals. We're exceptionally close and always have been." Courtesy Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library/Handout via REUTERS

Yannis Behrakis, one of Reuters' most decorated and best-loved photographers, died March 2 after a long battle with cancer. He was 58. After joining the news wire 30 years ago, Behrakis covered many of the most tumultuous events around the world, including conflicts in Afghanistan and Chechnya, a huge earthquake in Kashmir and the Egyptian uprising of 2011. In the process, he won the respect of both peers and rivals for his skill and bravery. He also led a team to a Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for coverage of the refugee crisis. What underpinned everything Behrakis did in his professional life was a determination to show the world what was happening in conflict zones and countries in crisis. "My mission is to tell you the story and then you decide what you want to do," he said. "My mission is to make sure that nobody can say: 'I didn't know'." REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Acclaimed conductor, composer and pianist Andre Previn, a versatile musician who won four Academy Awards for film scores and led some of the world's great orchestras while mastering a rainbow of musical forms, died on February 28 at age 89. Previn, who won numerous awards for his musical accomplishments, was composing new music until only a few days before he passed away, IMG Artists said in a statement. The German-born musical prodigy who fled Nazi persecution with his Jewish family in 1938 to Paris and then Los Angeles, Previn made his name as a jazz musician and writing scores for movies. By the end of his career, he had become one of the prominent music figures in the second half of the 20th century. Previn was a conductor of major orchestras in Europe and America including the London Symphony, Royal Philharmonic, Houston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic and others. He also composed numerous classical works including two operas, "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Brief Encounter." His hundreds of recordings led to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 and 10 other Grammys. Previn was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth in 1996. His personal life was controversial, with five marriages, including one to actress Mia Farrow (seen here with Previn at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 1998). REUTERS/Larry Downing

Stanley Donen, the former dancer who directed some of Hollywood's greatest musicals including Gene Kelly's landmark "Singin' in the Rain," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "On the Town," died February 21 at age 94. Donen, who was given an honorary lifetime achievement Oscar in 1998 and wowed the crowd with an impromptu song-and-dance routine, died of a heart attack. The former Broadway dancer brought hugely imaginative dance sequences to film - Fred Astaire danced up a wall and across a ceiling in "Royal Wedding" (1951) - during a career that established him as one of the masters of the movie musical. But Donen also excelled in other genres, directing the witty Faustian comedy "Bedazzled" (1967) with Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, the romance-thriller "Charade" (1963) with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, and the romantic comedy "Indiscreet" (1958) with Grant and Ingrid Bergman. "Singin' in the Rain" (1952), which Donen co-directed with Kelly, is a song-and-dance classic hailed by the American Film Institute in 2006 as the greatest movie musical ever made. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Cardiff City's Argentina-born soccer player Emiliano Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the English Channel. A body retrieved from the wreckage was formally identified as Sala on February 7. Sala had agreed to join relegation-threatened Cardiff for a club-record fee of 15 million pounds ($19.43 million) from French Ligue 1 club Nantes. The plane had been cruising at 5,000 feet (1,525 m) when the pilot requested to descend to a lower altitude on passing Guernsey. It then lost radar contact at 2,300 feet. Argentine newspaper Clarin published a voice message that Sala, who had played in France since 2012 and scored 12 goals for Nantes this season, apparently sent to friends while in the air. "We're up in the plane and it seems it's about to crash," said the message, which Clarin said was verified by Sala's father, Horacio Sala. "If you have not heard anything from me in an hour and a half, I don't know if they're going to send someone to find me, because, you know, they're not going to be able to," the message said. "Dad. I'm really scared." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Carol Channing, who won over audiences with a giddy, guileless charm in trademark roles in Broadway's "Hello Dolly" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," died January 15 at the age of 97, according to her publicist. Channing died of natural causes in Rancho Mirage after having suffered multiple strokes last year, publicist Harlan Boll said. In a career that spanned seven decades, the saucer-eyed, raspy-voiced musical-comedy star never shook her associations with matchmaker Dolly Levi from the 1964 Broadway musical "Hello Dolly!" or gold digger Lorelei Lee in Anita Loos's "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Still, unlike many stars who dislike being linked strongly to the characters they have played, Channing was pleased to be identified with Lorelei, as well as Dolly, a role that won her a Tony Award. "Audiences expect and demand I sing these songs," she once told a reporter of her signature tunes, "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and "Hello Dolly." "I'm lucky to be so closely associated with both 'Diamonds' and 'Dolly.' ... I'm luckier than most - I have two identity songs." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bob Einstein, an offbeat comedian and writer whose career stretched from "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" to "Curb Your Enthusiasm," died January 2 at age 76. Einstein was known most recently for playing Marty Funkhouser, the aggravating old friend of Larry David on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Einstein also created the character of Super Dave Osborne, a fearless but accident-prone daredevil who made appearances on "Smothers Brothers" and other comedy-variety shows starting in the late 1960s. Einstein won an Emmy as part of the writing staff of "Smothers Brothers" in 1969. He also earned a writing Emmy in 1977 for his work on Dick Van Dyke's "Van Dyke and Company" series. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor who portrayed Adolf Hitler in Oscar-nominated film "Downfall" and the kindly grandfather in "Heidi," died of cancer on February 16 aged 77. Ganz had been active in German language theater, film and television for more than 50 years and was the holder of the Iffland-Ring, the most important award for German-speaking actors. In the early 1960s Ganz left Switzerland to work in theater in Germany, and from the 1970s onwards he acted at the Berlin-based Schaubuehne theater. He earned praise for his performances, while also branching out into cinema, where he worked with renowned German directors like Wim Wenders, Werner Herzog and Volker Schloendorff. In 1987 Ganz played an angel called Damiel in Wenders's film "Wings of Desire," entitled "Sky Over Berlin" in German, who becomes mortal so he can experience earthly pleasures. One of his most famous roles came when he played Hitler in the 2004 film "Downfall," which dramatized the last days of the Nazi dictator in his Berlin bunker, one of Germany's first attempts to characterize the Fuehrer in film. Ganz portrayed Hitler as a ranting and delusional madman, but also as a fatherly figure suffering from Parkinson's disease who fussed about the welfare of his secretaries. Scenes of him ranting furiously at his staff spawned a wave of internet parodies and memes. Immersing himself in that role affected the actor, who later admitted he had been haunted by his portrayal for a very long time. "I tend to identify with my roles to such an extent that I appear to be totally convinced about certain statements that, in real life, I would never believe in," Ganz said. He also continued to work on the stage, playing classic roles like "Faust" and "Hamlet," as well as appearing in films including "The Reader," "The Manchurian Candidate" and "The Tree of Life." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gordon Banks, the goalkeeper in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, died February 12 at the age of 81. Banks won 73 caps for England between 1963 and 1972 and made nearly 200 appearances for Stoke before his playing career was brought to an end in a car crash that cost him his sight in one eye. Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers to have played the game, Banks will probably be best remembered for the diving stop he made to deny Brazil's Pele at the 1970 World Cup, which later became known as the "save of the century." Banks played every game in the 1966 World Cup including the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley -- the only time England has won the world title. Four years later though, in Mexico, he produced one of the most outstanding saves in the history of the tournament in a group game in which Brazil beat England 1-0. Pele rose to head a cross from the byline by right-winger Jairzinho, thundering the header down towards Banks' right hand post. The ball appeared to be past Banks, but his agility and strength saw him get down and palm it high and wide to safety. Action Images via Reuters/Alex Morton/Livepic

John Dingell, a gruff Michigan Democrat who entered the U.S. House of Representatives in 1955 to finish his late father's term and became a legislative heavyweight and longest-serving member of Congress, died on February 7. He was 92. The former lawmaker's wife, Debbie Dingell, who was elected to succeed him, was with him when he died peacefully at home in Michigan. "He was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend," Debbie Dingell's office said. "He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this earth." Dingell served 59 years in the House before retiring in 2015. He served as chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee for 16 years, where he pushed major legislation, including the breakup of telecommunications firm AT&T, cable deregulation, the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Air Act. He also played an important role in passing the legislation leading to Medicare, the health insurance program for elderly Americans, in 1965, and the Affordable Care Act in 2010, popularly known as Obamacare. Dingell did not win all of his legislative fights. He opposed the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was approved in 1993. In his later years as a legislator, Dingell navigated Capitol Hill in a motorized scooter bearing a vanity plate emblazoned with the words "THE DEAN," the title for the longest-serving member of the House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Pegi Young (L) seen here with former husband and musician Neil Young, died January 1 at the age of 66. She was a co-founder of the Bridge School for children with severe disabilities, created in part by the Youngs when they were unable to find a suitable learning environment for their son Ben, who has cerebral palsy. Pegi toured as a backing vocalist with Neil for years, but was also a musician in her own right, releasing several records as a solo artist and with her band The Survivors. Neil divorced Pegi in 2014 after 36 years of marriage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

John Bogle, whose family's struggles during the Great Depression led him to pioneer low-cost investing and to found Vanguard Group, now the world's biggest mutual fund firm, died January 16 at the age of 89. He often mixed sharp rhetoric with a wry sense of humor and established a reputation as a curmudgeon in his industry, at times at odds with Vanguard executives who eventually stripped him of much of his power within the organization. Still Bogle, known widely as Jack, kept deep professional friendships and maintained a loyal following through his books and public speaking appearances. Some termed themselves "Bogleheads" in his honor and spread online his messages of thrift and investments in low-fee funds. "Jack did more for American investors as a whole than any individual I've known," billionaire Warren Buffett said in a statement. At the 2017 annual meeting of his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which Bogle attended, Buffett estimated that by making low-cost index funds so popular for investors, Bogle "put tens and tens and tens of billions of dollars into their pockets." Vanguard promoted low-cost index funds, products that Fidelity and the rest of the industry came to emulate. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

British actor Albert Finney, who rose to fame on a post-war wave of gritty, working-class dramas and became an Oscar-nominated international star, died February 7 at the age of 82. Born in Salford, Greater Manchester, in 1936, he began his career as a Shakespearean theater actor. He made his name in 1960 with "Saturday Night and Sunday Morning," one of a new generation of down-to-earth British films dubbed kitchen-sink dramas in which he played an angry young factory worker. His fame spread further when he was cast as the lead in bawdy historical romp "Tom Jones" in 1963, which won four Oscars including Best Picture and brought Finney the first of his four nominations for best actor. Finney, who twice refused official honors including a knighthood, also starred as Hercule Poirot in "Murder on the Orient Express (1974) and appeared in Erin Brockovich (2000) - for which he was nominated as best supporting actor - and the James Bond film "Skyfall" (2012). He also continued to grace the stage, tackling meaty Shakespearean roles including King Lear, Hamlet and Macbeth. "His performances in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov and other iconic playwrights throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s stand apart as some of the greatest in our 200 year history," London's Old Vic Theatre said on Twitter. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Walter B. Jones, a veteran Republican U.S. congressman from North Carolina, died February 10 at age 76. Jones was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1995 and had been a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, instrumental in sponsoring legislation about veterans. Once a vocal supporter of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Jones later regretted his championing of the war and wrote to the families of U.S. service members killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. "I have signed over 12,000 letters to families and extended families who've lost loved ones in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, and that was for me asking God to forgive me for my mistake," Jones told NPR in 2017. REUTERS/Mannie Garcia

Former U.S. pairs skating champion John Coughlin died January 18 at his home in Kansas City, Mo., USA Today reported. He was 33. The newspaper attributed its report to a Facebook post from his sister. "My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life earlier today," Angela Laune wrote. "I have no words." Coughlin had been a coach and TV commentator and had been active with both the U.S. Figure Skating and International Skating Union organizations in recent years. His death came the day after SafeSport and USFS suspended him from participating in sanctioned skating events. While no reason was given for the suspension, SafeSport is charged with ending abuse in sports. It investigates many forms of abuse but has "exclusive jurisdiction over allegations of sexual misconduct," USA Today said. SafeSport had restricted his eligibility to take part in events on Dec. 17, then changed his status to an interim suspension on January 17. USFS' action swiftly followed. He would not have been allowed to work at the national figure skating championships being held that week in Detroit. Coughlin and partner Caitlin Yankowskas won the U.S. pairs title in 2011, and he won the following year with Caydee Denney. He finished in sixth place in 2011 in the world championships and eighth in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hall of Famer and trailblazing baseball legend Frank Robinson passed away February 7 at the age of 83. Robinson ranks 10th in baseball history with 586 career homers and won MVP awards in both the National and American Leagues. He also became the first African-American manager when he was hired by the Cleveland Indians in October of 1974. Robinson was National League Rookie of the Year for the Cincinnati Reds in 1956. He was named NL MVP in 1961 and hit 30 or homers in seven of his 10 seasons with Cincinnati before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles. Robinson played six seasons in Baltimore before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1972), California Angels (1973-74) and the Indians (1974-76). Robinson was elected to the Hall of Fame, along with Henry Aaron, on the first ballot in 1982 with 89.2 percent of the vote. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

French composer and pianist Michel Legrand died February 26 at 86 after a career in which he stood out for soundtracks in screen musicals with Catherine Deneuve and that won him three Oscars. Born in 1932 in Paris and son of conductor and composer Raymond Legrand, he trained at a music conservatory in the French capital before starting his career as a musician and songwriter with popular singers like Maurice Chevalier. He rose to fame in the 1960s by turning to film scores, notably teaming up with director Jacques Demy for a series of musicals, including "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" ("Les Parapluies de Cherbourg") that was awarded the top-prize Palme d'or at the Cannes festival in 1964. Legrand described the skepticism surrounding the future Cannes winner, in which a cast led by a young Catherine Deneuve sing their dialog rather than songs in the traditional style of musicals. Legrand worked with Demy and Deneuve in more screen musicals, while also collaborating with other rising stars of French cinema like Jean-Luc Godard and Claude Lellouch. He soon established his name in the United States by working with jazz stars like Miles Davis and Stan Getz, and penning music for Hollywood films. He was feted with three Oscars. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

