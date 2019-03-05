Notable deaths in 2019
Actor Luke Perry, who rose to superstardom on the teen-oriented 1990s U.S. television drama "Beverly Hills 90210" and then aged into a fatherly role on comic-based "Riverdale," died March 4 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke a week earlier....more
Keith Flint, the Prodigy lead singer who captured the hedonistic spirit of 1990s British rave culture, was found dead March 4 aged 49 in what the band's founder described as a suicide. Flint was one of the best known faces of British electronic...more
Haute-couture designer Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel and an icon of the fashion industry with his extravagant outfits and striking catwalks, died February 19 aged 85. Instantly recognizable in his dark suits, pony-tailed white hair and...more
Lee Radziwill (pictured 2nd R with daughter Anna Christina Radziwill), the younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (L) who was witness to history in the "Camelot" White House, married a prince and counted Andy Warhol, Truman Capote and Rudolf...more
Yannis Behrakis, one of Reuters' most decorated and best-loved photographers, died March 2 after a long battle with cancer. He was 58. After joining the news wire 30 years ago, Behrakis covered many of the most tumultuous events around the world,...more
Acclaimed conductor, composer and pianist Andre Previn, a versatile musician who won four Academy Awards for film scores and led some of the world's great orchestras while mastering a rainbow of musical forms, died on February 28 at age 89. Previn,...more
Stanley Donen, the former dancer who directed some of Hollywood's greatest musicals including Gene Kelly's landmark "Singin' in the Rain," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "On the Town," died February 21 at age 94. Donen, who was given an...more
Cardiff City's Argentina-born soccer player Emiliano Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on January 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft...more
Carol Channing, who won over audiences with a giddy, guileless charm in trademark roles in Broadway's "Hello Dolly" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," died January 15 at the age of 97, according to her publicist. Channing died of natural causes in...more
Bob Einstein, an offbeat comedian and writer whose career stretched from "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" to "Curb Your Enthusiasm," died January 2 at age 76. Einstein was known most recently for playing Marty Funkhouser, the aggravating old...more
Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor who portrayed Adolf Hitler in Oscar-nominated film "Downfall" and the kindly grandfather in "Heidi," died of cancer on February 16 aged 77. Ganz had been active in German language theater, film and television for more than...more
Gordon Banks, the goalkeeper in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, died February 12 at the age of 81. Banks won 73 caps for England between 1963 and 1972 and made nearly 200 appearances for Stoke before his playing career was brought to an end in...more
John Dingell, a gruff Michigan Democrat who entered the U.S. House of Representatives in 1955 to finish his late father's term and became a legislative heavyweight and longest-serving member of Congress, died on February 7. He was 92. The former...more
Pegi Young (L) seen here with former husband and musician Neil Young, died January 1 at the age of 66. She was a co-founder of the Bridge School for children with severe disabilities, created in part by the Youngs when they were unable to find a...more
John Bogle, whose family's struggles during the Great Depression led him to pioneer low-cost investing and to found Vanguard Group, now the world's biggest mutual fund firm, died January 16 at the age of 89. He often mixed sharp rhetoric with a wry...more
British actor Albert Finney, who rose to fame on a post-war wave of gritty, working-class dramas and became an Oscar-nominated international star, died February 7 at the age of 82. Born in Salford, Greater Manchester, in 1936, he began his career as...more
Walter B. Jones, a veteran Republican U.S. congressman from North Carolina, died February 10 at age 76. Jones was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1995 and had been a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, instrumental in...more
Former U.S. pairs skating champion John Coughlin died January 18 at his home in Kansas City, Mo., USA Today reported. He was 33. The newspaper attributed its report to a Facebook post from his sister. "My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate...more
Hall of Famer and trailblazing baseball legend Frank Robinson passed away February 7 at the age of 83. Robinson ranks 10th in baseball history with 586 career homers and won MVP awards in both the National and American Leagues. He also became the...more
French composer and pianist Michel Legrand died February 26 at 86 after a career in which he stood out for soundtracks in screen musicals with Catherine Deneuve and that won him three Oscars. Born in 1932 in Paris and son of conductor and composer...more
