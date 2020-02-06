Notable deaths in 2020
Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died February 5 at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the...more
Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players, was killed at age 41 on January 26 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old rookie drafted...more
Terry Jones, one of the Monty Python comedy team and director of religious satire "Life of Brian," as well as an author, historian and poet, died January 21 at the age of 77. Jones was one of the creators of Monty Python's Flying Circus, the British...more
Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi, who died February 4 aged 95, held power for longer than any other leader since independence and left a legacy of corruption that still haunts the East African nation today. Moi was usually pictured carrying an...more
Neil Peart, the drummer of Rush, died January 7 at the age of 67. Among the most admired drummers in rock music, Peart was famous for his massive drum kits -- more than 40 different drums were not out of the norm -- precise playing style and onstage...more
Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure, died January 1 at the age of 77. Under Stern, the NBA experienced extraordinary growth, with seven...more
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died January 10 at age 79, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous state and an internationally trusted mediator for some of the region's thorniest...more
Legendary journalist Jim Lehrer died January 23 at the age of 85. Lehrer, who co-founded "PBS NewsHour," anchored the show for almost four decades before retiring in 2011. He moderated 12 president debates -- including all of the debates in 1996 and...more
Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon, one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, died January 24 aged 83, drawing tributes from across a political divide he helped to bridge. Mallon was a major political...more
