Notable deaths in 2021

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died January 22 at the age of 86. Aaron joined the Atlanta Braves management to become one of the few African-Americans in a baseball executive position after retiring as a player in 1976 with 755 career home runs. His hitting prowess earned him the nickname "Hammerin' Hank," and his power was attributed to strong wrists. He was somewhat shy and unassuming, and played with a smooth, under-control style that made the game look so easy that some critics wondered if he was really giving his best. But Aaron was fueled by a desire as he overcame an impoverished youth and racial hatred to become one of the greatest and most consistent baseball stars of all time. Aaron broke Ruth's ultimate home run record on April 8, 1974, driving a fastball from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Al Downing over the left field fence for No. 715. In the run-up to breaking the record, millions of fans cheered Aaron. Others jeered and some went even further. Bodyguards were assigned after Aaron and his family became the targets of death threats and other harassment from racists who did not want a Black man to break such a sacrosanct record held by the charismatic Ruth. Jackie Robinson, who was Aaron's hero, had integrated the major leagues in 1947. Still, when Aaron arrived in 1954 the civil rights movement had yet to build momentum. Aaron sometimes found himself unable to stay in the same hotels or eat in the same restaurants as his white teammates, some of whom ostracized him. Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

