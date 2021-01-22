Edition:
Notable deaths in 2021

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died January 22 at the age of 86. Aaron joined the Atlanta Braves management to become one of the few African-Americans in a baseball executive position after retiring as a player in 1976 with 755 career home runs. His hitting prowess earned him the nickname "Hammerin' Hank," and his power was attributed to strong wrists. He was somewhat shy and unassuming, and played with a smooth, under-control style that made the game look so easy that some critics wondered if he was really giving his best. But Aaron was fueled by a desire as he overcame an impoverished youth and racial hatred to become one of the greatest and most consistent baseball stars of all time. Aaron broke Ruth's ultimate home run record on April 8, 1974, driving a fastball from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Al Downing over the left field fence for No. 715. In the run-up to breaking the record, millions of fans cheered Aaron. Others jeered and some went even further. Bodyguards were assigned after Aaron and his family became the targets of death threats and other harassment from racists who did not want a Black man to break such a sacrosanct record held by the charismatic Ruth. Jackie Robinson, who was Aaron's hero, had integrated the major leagues in 1947. Still, when Aaron arrived in 1954 the civil rights movement had yet to build momentum. Aaron sometimes found himself unable to stay in the same hotels or eat in the same restaurants as his white teammates, some of whom ostracized him. Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
Rock producer Phil Spector, who changed the sound of pop music in the 1960s with his "Wall of Sound" recordings and was convicted of murder for the 2003 murder of Hollywood actress Lana Clarkson, died January 16 at age 81 of COVID-19, according to authorities and media reports. Spector produced 20 top 40 hits between 1961 and 1965 and went on to work with the Beatles on "Let It Be," as well as Leonard Cohen, the Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner. Clarkson, 40, was killed by a shot to the mouth, fired from Spector's gun in the foyer of his mock castle home outside Los Angeles on Feb. 3, 2003. The two met hours earlier at a Hollywood nightclub. Spector was convicted of second-degree murder in a second trial, after the first trial deadlocked in 2007. The case drew worldwide interest because Spector was widely known as a rock music pioneer. In 1989, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2007
Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried & Roy, died January 13 at age 81. His death came eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 in May 2020 at age 75. Siegfried & Roy were among Las Vegas' most famous performers, incorporating more than 55 white lions, white tigers, leopards, jaguars and an elephant in their astounding acts. They started performing in Las Vegas in 1967 at revues like Hallelujah Hollywood and Lido de Paris. The pair started performing at the Mirage hotel in 1989, selling out almost nightly in what was formerly the largest hotel in Las Vegas. Fischbacher and Horn first met on a cruise ship, where Horn was working as a steward and Fischbacher as an entertainer. Horn smuggled his pet cheetah aboard the ship and asked Fischbacher if he knew how to make one disappear. Fischbacher replied, "In magic, anything is possible," though they were then reportedly fired from the ship. Siegfried & Roy's big cat performances continued until a 2003 accident at the Mirage in which a white tiger attacked Horn during a show. Horn's spine was severed and he sustained severe injuries. He later said he thought the tiger was trying to save him after he suffered a stroke onstage, and he had to relearn how to talk and walk. Horn eventually recovered and the pair was able to continue traveling and appearing at events. They retired in 2010. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, June 13, 2008
American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the world's richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, died January 11 at age 87. A combative self-made man reared in a poor Jewish immigrant family in Boston, Adelson established hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore. His wealth made him a formidable figure in U.S. politics, as he took advantage of loosened campaign-finance laws to steer more than half a billion dollars to Republicans and conservative causes, including Trump. Adelson also was a prominent supporter of Israel and Jewish causes. With a net worth of $33.4 billion as of this week, Adelson ranked as the world's 38th richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, died January 7 at the age of 79. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967. Apted's most notable project was the "Up" series. It began in 1964 as a television documentary about the hopes and dreams of 14 7 year-old children from diverse backgrounds who Apted revisited every seven years to see how their lives had changed. The series, which won multiple awards over the years, was inspired by the saying "Give me a child until he is 7 and I will show you the man." The most recent, "63 Up," was released in 2019. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and '80s, died January 7 at age 93. Lasorda, who spent more than 70 years in the Dodgers organization, was drafted as a pitcher in 1949 while the storied National League club was still based in New York City's Brooklyn borough. But Lasorda's tenure in the dugouts far outshone his playing career and he eventually became one of the team's most enduring and widely recognized figures through several management changes. Fans most remembered him for delivering big wins during his two decades as manager, starting nearly 20 years after then-owner Walter O'Malley moved the team to Los Angeles as part of Major League Baseball's expansion to the West Coast in '50s. Lasorda's longevity and wit put him in the pantheon of such legendary longtime baseball managers as Casey Stengel and Yogi Berra, whose verbal prowess made them media darlings. As manager, he compiled a 1,599-1,439 regular-season record, leading the Dodgers to World Series victories in 1981 and 1988. Sportswriters could count on Lasorda to pepper interviews with humorous quips. One of his best known was describing "three types of baseball players: those who make it happen, those who watch it happen and those who wonder what happened." Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
