Notable deaths in 2021
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died January 22 at the age of 86. Aaron joined the Atlanta Braves...more
Rock producer Phil Spector, who changed the sound of pop music in the 1960s with his "Wall of Sound" recordings and was convicted of murder for the 2003 murder of Hollywood actress Lana Clarkson, died January 16 at age 81 of COVID-19, according to...more
Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried & Roy, died January 13 at age 81. His death came eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 in May 2020 at age 75. Siegfried & Roy were...more
American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the world's richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, died January 11 at age...more
British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, died January 7 at the age of 79. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James...more
Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and '80s, died January 7 at age 93. Lasorda, who spent more...more
Next Slideshows
Inside Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office
President Joe Biden's updated Oval Office includes nods to leaders in civil rights and labor, his Catholic faith and space exploration.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
British streets submerged by Storm Christoph
Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding in England and Wales forcing evacuations and road closures.
Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office
President Joe Biden's updated Oval Office includes nods to leaders in civil rights and labor, his Catholic faith and space exploration.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
British streets submerged by Storm Christoph
Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding in England and Wales forcing evacuations and road closures.
Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inauguration Day style
Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Presidential pets through the years
A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.
Night of protests in Portland after Biden's inauguration
Anti-government and anti-fascist protesters in Portland vandalized a Democratic Party office and other buildings and scuffled with police, protesting against President Joe Biden's inauguration.