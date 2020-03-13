Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently returned to Canada from London and experienced flu-like symptoms. The prime minister, who has no symptoms, will also be in isolation for two weeks....more
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with...more
Rudy Gobert reportedly became the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of the Utah Jazz game in Oklahoma City moments before tip-off. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
A second Utah Jazz player tested positive. Though the team did not disclose the player's identity, Donovan Mitchell thanked everyone who had reached out to him since hearing about his positive test. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and...more
British junior health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. Her 84-year-old mother also tested positive. Reuters TV via REUTERS
One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said, prompting the Premier League to announce an emergency meeting. Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End...more
Chelsea's players were in self-isolation after forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive. REUTERS/David Klein
Juventus' Paulo Dybala. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Juventus' Daniele Rugani. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Sampdoria's Albin Ekdal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sampdoria's Omar Colley. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
