Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently returned to Canada from London and experienced flu-like symptoms. The prime minister, who has no symptoms, will also be in isolation for two weeks. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Rudy Gobert reportedly became the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of the Utah Jazz game in Oklahoma City moments before tip-off. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A second Utah Jazz player tested positive. Though the team did not disclose the player's identity, Donovan Mitchell thanked everyone who had reached out to him since hearing about his positive test. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials at Mar-a-Lago less than a week earlier. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
British junior health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. Her 84-year-old mother also tested positive. Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said, prompting the Premier League to announce an emergency meeting. Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End training center has been temporarily closed. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Chelsea's players were in self-isolation after forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Juventus' Paulo Dybala. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Juventus' Daniele Rugani. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Sampdoria's Albin Ekdal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sampdoria's Omar Colley. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
