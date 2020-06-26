Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The...more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was placed briefly in intensive care to help his fight against a coronavirus infection in April. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital, across the River Thames from parliament, late on April 5 after...more
British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 he had tested positive, saying in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. His location was not known. Elba said he took the test after discovering he had been exposed to...more
Singer Pink said April 3 she had tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks earlier and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to...more
Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March. Clarence House confirmed the royal's diagnosis, adding that the Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms, but "otherwise remains in good health." Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive in Australia in March, the actor said on Twitter. He said he fell ill while working on a film. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll...more
NBA basketball player, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on March 17. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was...more
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli said he felt like he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus in March. He has since recovered. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Singer Sara Bareilles posted to Instagram in April to tell fans of her brush with coronavirus. “I had a very mild case of COVID and am counting my blessings for that… I am totally fine and fully recovered. Couple of rough days but I promise I’m...more
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. The 68-year-old was placed in isolation...more
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on March 22, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he had COVID-19. The 57-year-old Kentucky Republican had no symptoms and was tested out of an "abundance of...more
Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7. He...more
Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for coronavirus but his health "is not a cause for concern," his office said on March 19. "Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments," it said. Sebastien Nogier/Pool via...more
Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. She had recently returned from London and experienced flu-like symptoms, the prime minister's office said. In a personal note, Sophie said she...more
Cameroonian saxophonist and Afro-punk music pioneer Manu Dibango died of complications from coronavirus in March. Dibango rose to international fame with the 1972 song "Soul Makossa." He was 86. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has discussed her battle with coronavirus in April. "Over two weeks, the fever, chills, and aches would sometimes leave just long enough to fool me into thinking I was finally recovering. Then they would revisit me with a...more
ABC Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos announced on the show in April that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm...more
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus, his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on March 31. "My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we found that this morning. He is going to be fine, he's young, strong - not as...more
New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share...more
Illusionist Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy died of complications from coronavirus in May. He was 75. Horn was injured in October 2003 when a tiger attacked him on stage in Las Vegas, ending their long-running show. "Today, the world has lost one of the...more
Singer Kenny Babyface Edmonds and his wife battled coronavirus in April. "The biggest thing is you worry about if it's going to go to the next level," he told CBS. He and his wife are fully recovered. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on March 22 he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family. "We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the...more
Actor Tony Shalhoub revealed in May that he and his wife had recovered from coronavirus. "I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now," he said. "Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus,...more
Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said March 19 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video. "Yesterday I was...more
NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter...more
Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on "Game of Thrones," tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post on March 16, saying that he was self-quarantining with his family in...more
Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, said on March 15 that she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Debi Mazar revealed she tested positive for coronavirus in March. Writing on Instagram, she spoke of her experience, "got an odd bug -- Lowgrade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly."...more
American playwright Terrence McNally died in March of complications due to coronavirus. McNally, who received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, was 81. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. In their announcement, the Knicks said Dolan was self-isolating and “experiencing little to no symptoms.” Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for coronavirus in April. "I started to get a cough, but I rarely ever get sick, so I really didn’t think about it being the coronavirus. I thought I just had a cold," he told The Washington Post....more
Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" talk show, tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on March 20. He wrote: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I...more
The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was...more
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, the Premier League club said on March 12. "A number of staff, including Mikel and the men's first team squad, are currently isolating at home.? We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better....more
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A soccer player to test positive, the Turin side said on March 11. The 26-year-old Italy international had not shown any symptoms of the virus, the club said in a statement. "I urge everyone to...more
The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on March 19 he had tested positive. "I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary...more
Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tested positive, the prime minister's office said on March 14, adding that both were doing fine. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Friedrich Merz, one of the most likely candidates to take over the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), said on March 17 in a tweet that he had tested positive. "A #Corona-test carried out on Sunday...more
Next Slideshows
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism
Images from a month of protest and national soul-searching aroused by the May 25 death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer,...
Key events in the month since George Floyd's death
Thursday, June 25, marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as...
MORE IN PICTURES
Coronavirus surges across the U.S. amid reopenings
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas, Arizona, Florida and other states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions.
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism
Images from a month of protest and national soul-searching aroused by the May 25 death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer, as demonstrators take to the streets from Atlanta to Oakland with calls for racial justice.
Key events in the month since George Floyd's death
Thursday, June 25, marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's death has sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism.
Russia marks Victory Day after coronavirus delay
Scenes from the annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, which was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Trump rallies church youth and visits border wall in Arizona
President Donald Trump rallied several thousand young people at a church and visited a freshly built portion of the border wall during a visit to Arizona.