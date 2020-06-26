Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 26, 2020 | 1:14pm EDT

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together. Djokovic, 33, organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days." REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together. Djokovic, 33, organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days." REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 38
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was placed briefly in intensive care to help his fight against a coronavirus infection in April. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital, across the River Thames from parliament, late on April 5 after suffering symptoms including a fever and a cough for more than 10 days. His condition deteriorated, and he was moved on April 6 to an intensive care unit in case he needed to be put on a ventilator. Johnson spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was placed briefly in intensive care to help his fight against a coronavirus infection in April. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital, across the River Thames from parliament, late on April 5 after...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was placed briefly in intensive care to help his fight against a coronavirus infection in April. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital, across the River Thames from parliament, late on April 5 after suffering symptoms including a fever and a cough for more than 10 days. His condition deteriorated, and he was moved on April 6 to an intensive care unit in case he needed to be put on a ventilator. Johnson spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in the intensive care unit. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
2 / 38
British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 he had tested positive, saying in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. His location was not known. Elba said he took the test after discovering he had been exposed to someone with the disease. "Stay positive. Don't freak out," Elba, 47, said in a video accompanying the Twitter post. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 he had tested positive, saying in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. His location was not known. Elba said he took the test after discovering he had been exposed to...more

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 he had tested positive, saying in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. His location was not known. Elba said he took the test after discovering he had been exposed to someone with the disease. "Stay positive. Don't freak out," Elba, 47, said in a video accompanying the Twitter post. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 38
Singer Pink said April 3 she had tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks earlier and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative," Pink said in the post, alongside a picture of her with her son. She also called for testing to be made free and more available, saying it was an "absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Pink said April 3 she had tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks earlier and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to...more

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Singer Pink said April 3 she had tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks earlier and has since recovered. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote in an Instagram post. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative," Pink said in the post, alongside a picture of her with her son. She also called for testing to be made free and more available, saying it was an "absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 38
Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March. Clarence House confirmed the royal's diagnosis, adding that the Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms, but "otherwise remains in good health." Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March. Clarence House confirmed the royal's diagnosis, adding that the Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms, but "otherwise remains in good health." Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March. Clarence House confirmed the royal's diagnosis, adding that the Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms, but "otherwise remains in good health." Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 38
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive in Australia in March, the actor said on Twitter. He said he fell ill while working on a film. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated," Hanks tweeted. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive in Australia in March, the actor said on Twitter. He said he fell ill while working on a film. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive in Australia in March, the actor said on Twitter. He said he fell ill while working on a film. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated," Hanks tweeted. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
6 / 38
NBA basketball player, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on March 17. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying. The Nets said on March 17 that four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus. They were not identified. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

NBA basketball player, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on March 17. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was...more

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
NBA basketball player, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on March 17. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying. The Nets said on March 17 that four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus. They were not identified. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 38
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli said he felt like he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus in March. He has since recovered. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli said he felt like he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus in March. He has since recovered. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli said he felt like he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus in March. He has since recovered. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
8 / 38
Singer Sara Bareilles posted to Instagram in April to tell fans of her brush with coronavirus. “I had a very mild case of COVID and am counting my blessings for that… I am totally fine and fully recovered. Couple of rough days but I promise I’m fine.” REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Singer Sara Bareilles posted to Instagram in April to tell fans of her brush with coronavirus. “I had a very mild case of COVID and am counting my blessings for that… I am totally fine and fully recovered. Couple of rough days but I promise I’m...more

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Singer Sara Bareilles posted to Instagram in April to tell fans of her brush with coronavirus. “I had a very mild case of COVID and am counting my blessings for that… I am totally fine and fully recovered. Couple of rough days but I promise I’m fine.” REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 38
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. The 68-year-old was placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. The 68-year-old was placed in isolation...more

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state corrections officers union. The 68-year-old was placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 38
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on March 22, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he had COVID-19. The 57-year-old Kentucky Republican had no symptoms and was tested out of an "abundance of caution" given his recent travels, according to a statement, which came as the Senate prepared to take up a massive economic relief bill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on March 22, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he had COVID-19. The 57-year-old Kentucky Republican had no symptoms and was tested out of an "abundance of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on March 22, becoming the first member of the Senate to announce he had COVID-19. The 57-year-old Kentucky Republican had no symptoms and was tested out of an "abundance of caution" given his recent travels, according to a statement, which came as the Senate prepared to take up a massive economic relief bill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 38
Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7. He was 73. Prine was hospitalized in Nashville on March 26 suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7. He...more

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Grammy-winning singer John Prine, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7. He was 73. Prine was hospitalized in Nashville on March 26 suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 38
Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for coronavirus but his health "is not a cause for concern," his office said on March 19. "Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments," it said. Sebastien Nogier/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for coronavirus but his health "is not a cause for concern," his office said on March 19. "Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments," it said. Sebastien Nogier/Pool via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for coronavirus but his health "is not a cause for concern," his office said on March 19. "Prince Albert is continuing to work from the office in his private apartments," it said. Sebastien Nogier/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 38
Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. She had recently returned from London and experienced flu-like symptoms, the prime minister's office said. In a personal note, Sophie said she was "experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus," adding that she "will be back on my feet soon." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. She had recently returned from London and experienced flu-like symptoms, the prime minister's office said. In a personal note, Sophie said she...more

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. She had recently returned from London and experienced flu-like symptoms, the prime minister's office said. In a personal note, Sophie said she was "experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus," adding that she "will be back on my feet soon." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 38
Cameroonian saxophonist and Afro-punk music pioneer Manu Dibango died of complications from coronavirus in March. Dibango rose to international fame with the 1972 song "Soul Makossa." He was 86. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Cameroonian saxophonist and Afro-punk music pioneer Manu Dibango died of complications from coronavirus in March. Dibango rose to international fame with the 1972 song "Soul Makossa." He was 86. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Cameroonian saxophonist and Afro-punk music pioneer Manu Dibango died of complications from coronavirus in March. Dibango rose to international fame with the 1972 song "Soul Makossa." He was 86. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
15 / 38
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has discussed her battle with coronavirus in April. "Over two weeks, the fever, chills, and aches would sometimes leave just long enough to fool me into thinking I was finally recovering. Then they would revisit me with a vengeance. I never knew when it would end. It was relentless, scary, and lonely," she wrote of her experience for CNN. REUTERS/Demetrius Freeman

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has discussed her battle with coronavirus in April. "Over two weeks, the fever, chills, and aches would sometimes leave just long enough to fool me into thinking I was finally recovering. Then they would revisit me with a...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has discussed her battle with coronavirus in April. "Over two weeks, the fever, chills, and aches would sometimes leave just long enough to fool me into thinking I was finally recovering. Then they would revisit me with a vengeance. I never knew when it would end. It was relentless, scary, and lonely," she wrote of her experience for CNN. REUTERS/Demetrius Freeman
Close
16 / 38
ABC Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos announced on the show in April that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great." &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ABC Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos announced on the show in April that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
ABC Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos announced on the show in April that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 38
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus, his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on March 31. "My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we found that this morning. He is going to be fine, he's young, strong - not as strong as he thinks... but he will be fine," Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus. "I spoke to him this morning and he is going to be quarantined in his basement." REUTERS/Mike Segar

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus, his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on March 31. "My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we found that this morning. He is going to be fine, he's young, strong - not as...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus, his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on March 31. "My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, we found that this morning. He is going to be fine, he's young, strong - not as strong as he thinks... but he will be fine," Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus. "I spoke to him this morning and he is going to be quarantined in his basement." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 38
New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones." Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones." Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 38
Illusionist Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy died of complications from coronavirus in May. He was 75. Horn was injured in October 2003 when a tiger attacked him on stage in Las Vegas, ending their long-running show. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried." REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus &nbsp;

Illusionist Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy died of complications from coronavirus in May. He was 75. Horn was injured in October 2003 when a tiger attacked him on stage in Las Vegas, ending their long-running show. "Today, the world has lost one of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2008
Illusionist Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy died of complications from coronavirus in May. He was 75. Horn was injured in October 2003 when a tiger attacked him on stage in Las Vegas, ending their long-running show. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried." REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus  
Close
20 / 38
Singer Kenny Babyface Edmonds and his wife battled coronavirus in April. "The biggest thing is you worry about if it's going to go to the next level," he told CBS. He and his wife are fully recovered. &nbsp;REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Kenny Babyface Edmonds and his wife battled coronavirus in April. "The biggest thing is you worry about if it's going to go to the next level," he told CBS. He and his wife are fully recovered.  REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Singer Kenny Babyface Edmonds and his wife battled coronavirus in April. "The biggest thing is you worry about if it's going to go to the next level," he told CBS. He and his wife are fully recovered.  REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 38
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on March 22 he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family. "We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive," Domingo wrote on Facebook. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on March 22 he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family. "We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on March 22 he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family. "We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive," Domingo wrote on Facebook. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 38
Actor Tony Shalhoub revealed in May that he and his wife had recovered from coronavirus. "I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now," he said. "Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Tony Shalhoub revealed in May that he and his wife had recovered from coronavirus. "I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now," he said. "Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Actor Tony Shalhoub revealed in May that he and his wife had recovered from coronavirus. "I hope you are all being careful and following the protocol. We really are all Monk now," he said. "Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 38
Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said March 19 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video. "Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all," Kim wrote. Kim, 51, said he had recently been in New York shooting a television series and returned to Hawaii when production was shut down. He said he began to feel ill, quarantined himself, and was later advised to get tested in Honolulu. He said he was already feeling better. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said March 19 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video. "Yesterday I was...more

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said March 19 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video. "Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all," Kim wrote. Kim, 51, said he had recently been in New York shooting a television series and returned to Hawaii when production was shut down. He said he began to feel ill, quarantined himself, and was later advised to get tested in Honolulu. He said he was already feeling better. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 38
NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter account. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter...more

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter account. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 38
Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on "Game of Thrones," tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post on March 16, saying that he was self-quarantining with his family in Norway. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on "Game of Thrones," tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post on March 16, saying that he was self-quarantining with his family in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2011
Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on "Game of Thrones," tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram post on March 16, saying that he was self-quarantining with his family in Norway. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 38
Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, said on March 15 that she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, said on March 15 that she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, who appeared in "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, said on March 15 that she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
27 / 38
Actress Debi Mazar revealed she tested positive for coronavirus in March. Writing on Instagram, she spoke of her experience, "got an odd bug -- Lowgrade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly." REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actress Debi Mazar revealed she tested positive for coronavirus in March. Writing on Instagram, she spoke of her experience, "got an odd bug -- Lowgrade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly."...more

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Actress Debi Mazar revealed she tested positive for coronavirus in March. Writing on Instagram, she spoke of her experience, "got an odd bug -- Lowgrade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly." REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
28 / 38
American playwright Terrence McNally died in March of complications due to coronavirus. McNally, who received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, was 81. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

American playwright Terrence McNally died in March of complications due to coronavirus. McNally, who received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, was 81. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
American playwright Terrence McNally died in March of complications due to coronavirus. McNally, who received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, was 81. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
29 / 38
New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. In their announcement, the Knicks said Dolan was self-isolating and “experiencing little to no symptoms.” Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. In their announcement, the Knicks said Dolan was self-isolating and “experiencing little to no symptoms.” Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. In their announcement, the Knicks said Dolan was self-isolating and “experiencing little to no symptoms.” Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 38
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for coronavirus in April. "I started to get a cough, but I rarely ever get sick, so I really didn’t think about it being the coronavirus. I thought I just had a cold," he told The Washington Post. "I was still coughing when I was making my protein shake, and my assistant told me: 'Why don’t you just go get tested? The Broncos, they got free tests; it’s right down the street.' Two days later they tell me I had the coronavirus." "I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack — like my lungs were constricting," he said. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital." Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for coronavirus in April. "I started to get a cough, but I rarely ever get sick, so I really didn’t think about it being the coronavirus. I thought I just had a cold," he told The Washington Post....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for coronavirus in April. "I started to get a cough, but I rarely ever get sick, so I really didn’t think about it being the coronavirus. I thought I just had a cold," he told The Washington Post. "I was still coughing when I was making my protein shake, and my assistant told me: 'Why don’t you just go get tested? The Broncos, they got free tests; it’s right down the street.' Two days later they tell me I had the coronavirus." "I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack — like my lungs were constricting," he said. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital." Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
31 / 38
Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" talk show, tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on March 20. He wrote: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves." REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" talk show, tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on March 20. He wrote: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" talk show, tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on March 20. He wrote: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves." REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
32 / 38
The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have," the 56-year-old told the network, urging his fellow citizens to take the health risk seriously. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was...more

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have," the 56-year-old told the network, urging his fellow citizens to take the health risk seriously. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Close
33 / 38
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, the Premier League club said on March 12. "A number of staff, including Mikel and the men's first team squad, are currently isolating at home.? We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He's in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly," the club said in a statement on March 19. REUTERS/David Klein

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, the Premier League club said on March 12. "A number of staff, including Mikel and the men's first team squad, are currently isolating at home.? We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better....more

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, the Premier League club said on March 12. "A number of staff, including Mikel and the men's first team squad, are currently isolating at home.? We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He's in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly," the club said in a statement on March 19. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
34 / 38
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A soccer player to test positive, the Turin side said on March 11. The 26-year-old Italy international had not shown any symptoms of the virus, the club said in a statement. "I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction!" Rugani said on Twitter a day later, reassuring everyone that he was fine. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A soccer player to test positive, the Turin side said on March 11. The 26-year-old Italy international had not shown any symptoms of the virus, the club said in a statement. "I urge everyone to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was the first Serie A soccer player to test positive, the Turin side said on March 11. The 26-year-old Italy international had not shown any symptoms of the virus, the club said in a statement. "I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction!" Rugani said on Twitter a day later, reassuring everyone that he was fine. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
35 / 38
The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on March 19 he had tested positive. "I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team," he said on Twitter. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on March 19 he had tested positive. "I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on March 19 he had tested positive. "I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team," he said on Twitter. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
36 / 38
Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tested positive, the prime minister's office said on March 14, adding that both were doing fine. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tested positive, the prime minister's office said on March 14, adding that both were doing fine. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tested positive, the prime minister's office said on March 14, adding that both were doing fine. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
37 / 38
Friedrich Merz, one of the most likely candidates to take over the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), said on March 17 in a tweet that he had tested positive. "A #Corona-test carried out on Sunday is positive," Merz tweeted. "I will stay home in quarantine until the end of next week. Luckily I have only light to mild symptoms, all appointments have been canceled." REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Friedrich Merz, one of the most likely candidates to take over the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), said on March 17 in a tweet that he had tested positive. "A #Corona-test carried out on Sunday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Friedrich Merz, one of the most likely candidates to take over the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), said on March 17 in a tweet that he had tested positive. "A #Corona-test carried out on Sunday is positive," Merz tweeted. "I will stay home in quarantine until the end of next week. Luckily I have only light to mild symptoms, all appointments have been canceled." REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across...

Next Slideshows

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

12:24am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 25 2020
One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism

One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism

Images from a month of protest and national soul-searching aroused by the May 25 death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer,...

Jun 25 2020
Key events in the month since George Floyd's death

Key events in the month since George Floyd's death

Thursday, June 25, marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as...

Jun 25 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Coronavirus surges across the U.S. amid reopenings

Coronavirus surges across the U.S. amid reopenings

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas, Arizona, Florida and other states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions.

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism

One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism

Images from a month of protest and national soul-searching aroused by the May 25 death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer, as demonstrators take to the streets from Atlanta to Oakland with calls for racial justice.

Key events in the month since George Floyd's death

Key events in the month since George Floyd's death

Thursday, June 25, marks one month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on the pavement in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd's death has sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism.

Russia marks Victory Day after coronavirus delay

Russia marks Victory Day after coronavirus delay

Scenes from the annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, which was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Trump rallies church youth and visits border wall in Arizona

Trump rallies church youth and visits border wall in Arizona

President Donald Trump rallied several thousand young people at a church and visited a freshly built portion of the border wall during a visit to Arizona.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast