Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tested positive for coronavirus in April. "I started to get a cough, but I rarely ever get sick, so I really didn’t think about it being the coronavirus. I thought I just had a cold," he told The Washington Post. "I was still coughing when I was making my protein shake, and my assistant told me: 'Why don’t you just go get tested? The Broncos, they got free tests; it’s right down the street.' Two days later they tell me I had the coronavirus." "I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack — like my lungs were constricting," he said. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital." Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

