Pictures | Tue Apr 16, 2019 | 2:20pm EDT

Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze

A view of debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Saved treasures from Notre-Dame Cathedral are seen in a room at Paris city hall, April 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Firefighters spray water at Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
People pray near Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A view of Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A woman looks at Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Interior view of Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of the fire, April 16. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A view of Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Paris fire brigade commander general Jean-Claude Gallet (R) gives a briefing to the French Interior and Junior Interior Minister at a tent outside Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A view shows Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Firefighters outside Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herma

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Firefighters spray water on Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A view shows statues of the western rose window, April 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
People pray near Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Men work on a statue on a facade at Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A view of the damaged roof and debris inside Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral, during the visit of French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (not pictured) in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
