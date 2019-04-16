Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze
A view of debris inside Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Saved treasures from Notre-Dame Cathedral are seen in a room at Paris city hall, April 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Firefighters spray water at Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People pray near Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A view of Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman looks at Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Interior view of Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of the fire, April 16. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
A view of Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris fire brigade commander general Jean-Claude Gallet (R) gives a briefing to the French Interior and Junior Interior Minister at a tent outside Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
A view shows Notre-Dame Cathedral after the fire, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Firefighters outside Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herma
Firefighters spray water on Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view shows statues of the western rose window, April 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People pray near Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Men work on a statue on a facade at Notre-Dame Cathedral, April 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A view of the damaged roof and debris inside Notre-Dame de Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral, during the visit of French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (not pictured) in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. Christophe...more
Next Slideshows
Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill
Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at...
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Protesters block London roads to demand climate change action
Thousands of environmental activists paralyzed parts of central London in a bid to force the government to do more to tackle climate change.
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns
A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters managed to save the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill
Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at the rubbish dump of a Brazilian border town.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Protesters block London roads to demand climate change action
Thousands of environmental activists paralyzed parts of central London in a bid to force the government to do more to tackle climate change.
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns
A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters managed to save the shell of the stone structure and its two main bell towers from collapse.
Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns
Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they stood in vigil.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
Shanghai Auto Show
The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.
Running the Boston Marathon
The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest finishes in the event's history.
Venezuelans at Brazil border live on bus going nowhere
Ten destitute Venezuelan migrants who fled their country's crisis did not get far when they crossed into Brazil: they have been living for three months on an abandoned bus just across the border.