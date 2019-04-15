Edition:
Mon Apr 15, 2019

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapses during a fire in Paris, April 15 in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter/@H_MISER via REUTERS

The Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapses during a fire in Paris, April 15 in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter/@H_MISER via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
The Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapses during a fire in Paris, April 15 in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter/@H_MISER via REUTERS
The Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapses during a fire in Paris, April 15, in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter/@H_MISER via REUTERS

The Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapses during a fire in Paris, April 15, in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter/@H_MISER via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
The Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapses during a fire in Paris, April 15, in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter/@H_MISER via REUTERS
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows from the Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Julie Carriat

Smoke billows from the Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Julie Carriat

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows from the Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Julie Carriat
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People watch from a bridge as smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral during a fire in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People watch from a bridge as smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral during a fire in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People watch from a bridge as smoke billows from Notre-Dame Cathedral during a fire in Paris, April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
