Notting Hill Carnival
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers patrol the streets during the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains
Tropical Storm Lane threatens Hawaii's most populated island of Oahu, after unleashing torrential rains and flooding on the Big Island, weather and civil...
Pope Francis visits Ireland
Pope Francis travels to Ireland in the first papal visit to the country in almost four decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
MuchMusic Video Awards
Highlights from the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada.
Mass wedding in South Korea
Couples are married during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea.
Lane batters Hawaii with torrential rains
Tropical Storm Lane threatens Hawaii's most populated island of Oahu, after unleashing torrential rains and flooding on the Big Island, weather and civil defense officials said.
Pope Francis visits Ireland
Pope Francis travels to Ireland in the first papal visit to the country in almost four decades.
John McCain: 1936 - 2018
Republican senator John McCain has died at the age of 81.
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.
French Open bans Serena's catsuit
The French Open is introducing a dress code for next season, with an official citing Serena Williams' black catsuit as a prime reason because "one must respect the game and the place."