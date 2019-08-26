Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 26, 2019

Notting Hill Carnival

Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A reveller takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A reveller drinks during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A reveller takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Reveller takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Revellers play drums as they take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A reveller takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 26. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A child reveller dances, holding the Jamaican flag at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A reveller takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A child reveller gestures at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, August 25. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
