Pictures | Mon Feb 22, 2021

Novak Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic with the trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic with the trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic with the trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Australian Open champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at Brighton Beach. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Serbia's Novak Djokovic meet at the net after their final match. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Serbia's Novak Djokovic meet at the net after their final match. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Serbia's Novak Djokovic meet at the net after their final match. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tournament winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia and runner up Daniil Medvedev of Russia pose for a photo holding their trophies after their final match. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Tournament winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia and runner up Daniil Medvedev of Russia pose for a photo holding their trophies after their final match. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Tournament winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia and runner up Daniil Medvedev of Russia pose for a photo holding their trophies after their final match. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with coach Goran Ivanisevic after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with coach Goran Ivanisevic after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with coach Goran Ivanisevic after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after their final match. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after their final match. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after their final match. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Russia's Daniil Medvedev smashes his racket during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev smashes his racket during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev smashes his racket during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
