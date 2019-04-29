NRA concealed carry fashion show
A woman models a pair of Body Shaping Thigh Holster Shorts by Dene Adams during the "Fashion & Firearms" concealed carry fashion show at the NRA's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models the GTM 98 Cinnamon Slim Body handbag. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a concealable holster by Hiding Hilda. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman demonstrates the use of a trained attack dog. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models the Trudy Concealed Carry Handbag by Hiding Hilda. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man models the Berne CCW Echo One Zero Vest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models the Julie Concealed Carry Handbag by Hiding Hilda. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models the Sticky Holster Ankle Biter Rig by Davenport Guns. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a purse by Its In The Bag Boutique. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models Skinny Concealed Carry Jeans by Dark Alley Denim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models the Tactica Flannel Shirt. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a Penelope Canvas Jacket by 511 Tactical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a Cameleon Hephaestus Structured handbag. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a Tactica Fashion holster. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a GTM 108 Sling Backpack. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a Cameleon Juno Fortuna handbag. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a handbag by Hiding Hilda. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models an Original Dene Adams Concealed Carry Corset. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a GTM 51 CZY purse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman models a women's business suit by Piece Keeping Wear. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship
On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting...
Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China
The last two giant pandas living at the San Diego Zoo in California will be sent to the People's Republic of China this spring, ending a more than two-decade...
NRA convention in Indianapolis
Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.
9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship
On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting was only the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship across the United States. Here are some of the most prominent incidents.
Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China
The last two giant pandas living at the San Diego Zoo in California will be sent to the People's Republic of China this spring, ending a more than two-decade conservation program that helped bring the black-and-white bears back from the brink of extinction.
Inside the world's largest falcon hospital
When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: the world s largest falcon hospital in Abu Dhabi.
NRA convention in Indianapolis
Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.