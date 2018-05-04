Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 4, 2018 | 3:40pm EDT

NRA convention in Dallas

President Donald Trump makes a fist as he addresses the National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump makes a fist as he addresses the National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
President Donald Trump makes a fist as he addresses the National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A page of notes is seen in President Donald Trump's hand as he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Attendees look at Browning handguns inside of the convention hall. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Wayne LaPierre, executive VP of the NRA, applaud from the stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the NRA convention. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Attendees sing the national anthem. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man takes aim with a Taurus revolver. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

President Donald Trump (2nd R), on stage with son Donald Trump Jr. (L), NRA executive director Chris Cox and NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre (R), gestures before he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two young men with "Make America Great Again" hats speak to concession workers before the NRA annual leadership forum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Vice President Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees wait to enter the convention hall. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump addresses the NRA Convention. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Attendees wait for speakers to start at the leadership forum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Oliver North speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees walk past a sign. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An attendee stops to take a photograph of signage featuring NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

