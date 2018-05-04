NRA convention in Dallas
President Donald Trump makes a fist as he addresses the National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A page of notes is seen in President Donald Trump's hand as he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees look at Browning handguns inside of the convention hall. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Wayne LaPierre, executive VP of the NRA, applaud from the stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the NRA convention. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees sing the national anthem. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man takes aim with a Taurus revolver. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Donald Trump (2nd R), on stage with son Donald Trump Jr. (L), NRA executive director Chris Cox and NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre (R), gestures before he speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two young men with "Make America Great Again" hats speak to concession workers before the NRA annual leadership forum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vice President Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees wait to enter the convention hall. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump addresses the NRA Convention. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees wait for speakers to start at the leadership forum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Oliver North speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees walk past a sign. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An attendee stops to take a photograph of signage featuring NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
