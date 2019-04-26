Edition:
NRA convention in Indianapolis

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order with his signature as he announces that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty signed during the Obama administration during a speech at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action's (NRA-ILA) 148th annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
President Donald Trump tosses a pen to the crowd after signing an executive order as he announces that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands between the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) as he arrives to address the NRA's annual meeting. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Attendees stand for the national anthem at the start of the NRA's annual meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the NRA speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Attendees stand for the national anthem. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise addresses the NRA annual meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Attendees listen to speakers. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Attendees await the start of the meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A composite meme of former Vice President Joe Biden and Jussie Smollett is on display while Chris Cox speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A wall of semi-automatic firearms hang on display. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
President Donald Trump addresses the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Attendees await the start of the meeting. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Attendees on their feet at the meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A man and a woman look at a display of firearms. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Pedestrians walk past a large sign outside of the NRA convention. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
