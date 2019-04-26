NRA convention in Indianapolis

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order with his signature as he announces that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty signed during the Obama administration during a speech at the National Rifle Association-Institute for...more

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order with his signature as he announces that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty signed during the Obama administration during a speech at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action's (NRA-ILA) 148th annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

