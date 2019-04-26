NRA convention in Indianapolis
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order with his signature as he announces that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty signed during the Obama administration during a speech at the National Rifle Association-Institute for...more
President Donald Trump tosses a pen to the crowd after signing an executive order as he announces that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands between the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) as he arrives to address the NRA's annual meeting....more
Attendees stand for the national anthem at the start of the NRA's annual meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the NRA speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees stand for the national anthem. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise addresses the NRA annual meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees listen to speakers. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Vice President Mike Pence speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees await the start of the meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A composite meme of former Vice President Joe Biden and Jussie Smollett is on display while Chris Cox speaks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A wall of semi-automatic firearms hang on display. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
President Donald Trump addresses the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Attendees await the start of the meeting. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Attendees on their feet at the meeting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man and a woman look at a display of firearms. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Pedestrians walk past a large sign outside of the NRA convention. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
