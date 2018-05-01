Edition:
NSync gets a star

Screaming fans greeted former boy band 'NSync on Monday just like it was the turn of the last century as the group that helped catapult Justin Timberlake to stardom was honored with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Fans wait for the unveiling ceremony. One of the most successful groups of the teen pop era that also launched the careers of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, 'NSync was greeted with adoring screams and a spontaneous sing-a-long to hit "Tearin' Up My Heart." The band's second album, 2000's "No Strings Attached," held the U.S. record for first week sales with 2.41 million for 15 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Timberlake reunited with Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick along Hollywood Boulevard for the unveiling of the emblematic terrazzo and brass star that is one of the city's major tourist attractions. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
"We're really a family," Timberlake, 37, said, addressing the crowd. "I don't really think I could put into words how much the four of you mean to me. ... I just love all of you so much," he added. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Fans pose with a wax statue of Justin Timberlake during the ceremony. Spectators chanted "reunite" and "sing" during the ceremony. 'NSync last released an album of new music in 2001 and performed together full time in 2002. They last performed together at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Bass, who revealed he was gay in 2006, spoke about how he feared for the group's success if he came out. "I wanted to so badly let you know I was you; I just didn't have the strength then," Bass said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
'NSync has sold more than 40 million records worldwide. They were founded in 1995 in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A fan reacts during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Joey Fatone speaks during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
People look on as they wait for the unveiling ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
JC Chasez speaks during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Ellen Degeneres speaks during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
People take pictures during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Chris Kirkpatrick speaks during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Carson Daly speaks during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Fans react as they wait for the unveiling ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Ellen Degeneres and Carson Daly pose for pictures with the members of 'NSync during the ceremony. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
