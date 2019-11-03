NYC Marathon
Participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei crosses the line to win the women's elite race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants after the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A runner points to the sky after finishing. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line to win the elite men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei poses with a trophy as she celebrates winning the women's elite race alongside second placed Kenya's Mary Keitany and third placed Ethopia's Ruti Aga. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Runners taking selfies during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants in action during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor leads the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. in action during the wheelchair race. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The men's elite race passes through Brooklyn. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
(L - R) Second placed Tatyana McFadden of the U.S., first placed Switzerland's Manuela Schar and third placed Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. pose after the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Runners during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A runner crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor and Kenya's Albert Korir lead the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Martin and Zuzana Salka, Brooklyn residents originally from Slovakia, kiss after crossing the finish line in Central Park. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A race participant is helped by stewards at the finishing line. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Race participants in action during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A runner wearing a traditional headdress crosses the finish line in Central Park. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Race participants in action during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ethiopia's Shura Kitata Tola leads the men's race over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the elite men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The New York skyline as race participants cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. crosses the line to win the men's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor leads the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Australia's Brett Robinson in action as they cross the Queensboro Bridge during the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ethopia's Tamirat Tola leads the leading pack during the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Switzerland's Manuela Schar crosses the line to win the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L - R) Second placed Kenya's Albert Korir, first placed Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor and third placed Ethopia's Girma Bekele Gebre pose after the elite men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(L - R) Second placed Marcel Hug of Switzerland, first placed Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. and third placed David Weir of Britain pose after the men's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the elite men's race with second placed Kenya's Albert Korir. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Runners use the subway after finishing the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest since fall of Saddam
Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass...
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 30 years ago.
California burning
Wildfires fanned by the fast-moving Santa Ana wins have displaced thousands of residents in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and Sonoma County's wine country.
Revelers around the world dress up for Halloween
Costumed revelers and spooky sights for Halloween.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.