Pictures | Sun Nov 3, 2019 | 3:55pm EST

NYC Marathon

Participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei crosses the line to win the women's elite race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Participants after the race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
A runner points to the sky after finishing. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line to win the elite men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei poses with a trophy as she celebrates winning the women's elite race alongside second placed Kenya's Mary Keitany and third placed Ethopia's Ruti Aga. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Runners taking selfies during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Participants in action during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor leads the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. in action during the wheelchair race. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
The men's elite race passes through Brooklyn. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
(L - R) Second placed Tatyana McFadden of the U.S., first placed Switzerland's Manuela Schar and third placed Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. pose after the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Runners during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
A runner crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor and Kenya's Albert Korir lead the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Martin and Zuzana Salka, Brooklyn residents originally from Slovakia, kiss after crossing the finish line in Central Park. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
A race participant is helped by stewards at the finishing line. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Race participants in action during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
A runner wearing a traditional headdress crosses the finish line in Central Park. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Race participants in action during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Ethiopia's Shura Kitata Tola leads the men's race over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the elite men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
The New York skyline as race participants cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. crosses the line to win the men's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor leads the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Australia's Brett Robinson in action as they cross the Queensboro Bridge during the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Ethopia's Tamirat Tola leads the leading pack during the elite men's race. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Switzerland's Manuela Schar crosses the line to win the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
(L - R) Second placed Kenya's Albert Korir, first placed Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor and third placed Ethopia's Girma Bekele Gebre pose after the elite men's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
(L - R) Second placed Marcel Hug of Switzerland, first placed Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. and third placed David Weir of Britain pose after the men's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the elite men's race with second placed Kenya's Albert Korir. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Runners use the subway after finishing the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
